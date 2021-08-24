Jerry Shenk: Biden / Harris owe America honest answers on Afghan fiasco | Opinion





The Americas’ last combat death in Afghanistan occurred in February 2020, so fewer Americans have been killed there in the past 18 months than those who have died violently on the south side of Chicago in the past 18 days.

In the wake of recent events in Afghanistan, however, alarmed Americans have asked questions that the Biden / Harris administration must answer, only this time, honestly:

Why was Bagram Air Base closed and US troops withdrawn without consulting coalition allies, notifying US expatriates, or making arrangements for their safety or evacuation?

As Afghanistan was gripped by depraved fanatics and Americans and their allies abandoned, why didn’t President (ish) Joe Biden make / take a single call to / from a foreign leader, did he not appear in public for six days or answer questions?

Shouldn’t the allies of the Americas influence decisions that affect them?

Our allies think so.

The director of the German Council on Foreign Relations said German lawmakers were angry: the Biden administration came to power promising an open and transparent exchange with its allies. They said the transatlantic relationship would be crucial.

The Chairman of the British Parliamentary Defense Committee asked: How can you say America is back when it was defeated by an armed insurgency of no more than [rocket-propelled grenades], landmines and AK-47s?

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair called Bidens’ hasty withdrawal a fool. Parliament voted to despise the American president.

Before leaving his bunker, Biden released a statement: When I came to power, I inherited a deal made by my predecessor, a pretext rehashed a few days later when Joe finally moved in front of the cameras. television, narrowed his eyes and emotionally read someone else’s words awkwardly.

First of all, he expressed how really, really horrible he felt about what had just happened, but only incidentally under his watch.

One wonders, since the Taliban savages have no respect for heretics, women, homosexuals or human life, does Joe really, really, really feel bad for the unfortunate Afghans already or about to die? ‘to be massacred, mutilated, enslaved and / or raped?

Then Biden repeated: I inherited a deal that President Trump negotiated with the Taliban.

Indeed, Joe said, the responsibility ends with me, but it’s still Donald Trump’s fault.

It won’t sell.

Indeed, the Trump administration was negotiating an Afghan settlement that would allow for a further withdrawal of US troops there, but who thinks someone who published the bestseller The Art of the Deal would run away without making arrangements for protect or evacuate US citizens and allies, set conditions before and after withdrawal, or specify the consequences of violations?

Who can imagine President Donald Trump making, as Biden / Harris did, billions of dollars in weapons, ammunition and some classified military equipment, all operational now available to terrorist organizations and for sale / export to Chinese, Russian and Iranian troublemakers?

What advice did Biden receive from Vice President Kamala Harris (who claimed a key role in the decision), Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Heads of State Major of the Army, General Mark Milley and CIA Director William Burns?

It appears that a helpless president, incompetent vice president, and big military / intelligence / foreign policy inept at deserting 10-15,000 American civilians before appearing on national television to apologize and empty promises, soft-pedal terrorism and turn in the ABC. words, breathtaking lies about their failures and the disaffection of our allies. The realities on the ground attest to their dishonesty.

Given the magnitude of their debacle, if Biden / Harris acted on the teams’ best cumulative advice and their own impaired judgment, the only honorable thing to do would be for them all to resign in shame.

But shameless people have no honor, as intramural fingering begins.

In fact, an American president, his vice president and his administration have shown psychopathic contempt for their fellow citizens and allies in the Americas, many of whom remain hostages or potential victims of the Taliban / ISIS / Al Qaeda, and for several thousand pro-Western Afghans condemned. .

Why would a rational nation still view the United States as a credible and reliable partner in even trivial and less critical international affairs?

One outlet asked: Will America ever recover from the disaster in Afghanistan?

Better question: Is recovery even possible as long as this spiritless, soulless mob calls for blows?

Meanwhile, however, medieval barbarians will celebrate the twentieth anniversary of September 11 in once-sovereign U.S. territory inside our Kabul Embassy, ​​behind security provided by the best military equipment in the Americas.

Thanks to Biden / Harris, the jihadists are back, full of energy and well armed.

Globally and nationally, nothing good will come from Biden / Harriss’ shameful blunders in Afghanistan and the humanitarian / human rights catastrophe unfolding there.

Contact columnist Jerry Shenk at [email protected]

