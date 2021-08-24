Xi jinping launches ‘common prosperity’ rhetoric, warning wealthy Chinese





President Xi Jinping’s rhetoric of “common prosperity” has surged this year, demonstrating the Communist Party’s commitment to closing the country’s yawning wealth gap. The term appeared sporadically during his first eight years in office. Last year, he started to refer to “common prosperity” more often and picked up the pace: the phrase has appeared 65 times in Xi’s speeches and meetings so far this year, up from 30 over the past year. from last year. The slogan campaign signals the strength of Xi’s intention, said Maria Repnikova, who studies China’s political communication at Georgia State University. “Slogans often capture new directions or political changes and can signal how politics is evolving,” she said. “They are also often broad, leaving some room for ambiguity and adjustment in the interpretation.” The government clarified this last week. The party’s top economic and financial affairs committee pledged at a meeting on Tuesday to “adjust high incomes reasonably”, encourage philanthropy and pursue other strategies to bring the country’s income distribution into line. the more ideal olive-shaped structure, small at both ends and oily in the middle. During Tuesday’s meeting, key policymakers pledged to use “taxation, social security and transfer payment” policies and to tackle illegal and “unreasonable” income. They also suggested that Xi’s target could for the first time expand to include the simple rich in addition to the ultra-rich. Xi had previously focused on “excessively high incomes,” according to a Bloomberg analysis of his speeches. There is no official definition of the two groups, but the overall push for equality appears to involve a wider band of high incomes. The idea of ​​”common prosperity” was originally introduced in party documents by Mao Zedong to reflect the pursuit of a more equal society. It fell into disuse under Deng Xiaoping, who focused on developing an economy that would allow “some people to get rich first.” Common prosperity, he said, would come later. China’s richest 20% earn more than 10 times the poorest 20%, a gap that has not changed since 2015. The country has 400 million people – about a third of its population – in its middle class , defined as persons with annual household income between 100,000 yuan ($ 15,392) and 500,000 yuan. Over 600 million people in China still live on a monthly income of 1,000 yuan. In a series of front-page comments published in recent days, the official Economic Daily newspaper said China must “prevent the high welfare trap” and “avoid overstating material comforts,” suggesting beware people who slack off because of the common situation. – thrust of prosperity. The government should implement policies that encourage people to get rich through hard work and innovation, the newspaper said. The party recognized the “difficulty and complexity” of the task at hand and called on local governments to “move forward gradually”. Xi pledged last year to make “more substantial progress on common prosperity for all” by 2035 – a pilot program in Zhejiang province is designed to close the income gap by 2025.

