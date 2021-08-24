Mural controversies reveal poor health of Indonesia’s democracy

In recent weeks, police and local governments have painted at least three murals expressing public criticism of the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The most controversial of these was an image of President Joko Jokowi Widodos’ face, his eyes covered with the Internet 404: Not Found error message, in Tangerang, Banten. Authorities also challenged a mural in Pasuruan, East Java that said Forced to be Healthy in a Sick State (Dipaksa Sehat di Negara yang Sakit), and another reading simply, God, I am hungry (Tuhan Aku Lapar), also in Tangerang.

The police pursued the artists, show up at home from one of the creators of the God I Hungry mural, and question two witnesses in connection with the mural 404: Not Found. A man from Tuban, east Java, was also arrested by police and forced to issue a public apology after advertising a t-shirt with the image 404: Not Found on social media.

For many, the harsh crackdown on public criticism echoes the authoritarian period of the New Order of Soeharto and runs counter to democratic and human rights protections guaranteed by Indonesian law since 1998. expression are quite complete and can be found in Article 28E (3) of the amended Constitution of 1945, Article 23 (2) of the Human Rights Act (No. 39 of 1999) and also the Article 19 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which Indonesia ratified with Law No. 12 of 2005.

Authorities tried to shift the human rights debate towards law enforcement and crime, as if violation of local public order regulations justified the removal of murals and repressive police actions. . Obviously, turning murals cases into violations of local regulations is a practical excuse to justify illegal police actions after the fact, especially when murals seem to have only become a problem after going viral on the site. social networks.

It was in fact the police who removed the murals and had the artists questioned. If the matter was really related to the maintenance of public order, then the responsible state authority should be the public order officers of Satpol PP under the auspices of the local government and not the police.

In any case, police said the creators of the murals could be charged with defamation of the president as a symbol of the state, defamation of public bodies / authorities under Article 207 of the Penal Code or hate speech against the President under section 28 (2) of the Information and Electronic Transactions Act (known as the ITE Act).

This is a problem because first of all, the provisions of the Penal Code on defamation of the president (articles 134, 136 up to, and 137 (1)) were revoked by the Constitutional Court in 2006. At the time, the court stressed that the criminalization of defamation of the president was no longer relevant for a democratic society, in a state which respects the human rights.

To claim that the president is a symbol of the state is also incorrect. State Flag, State Language, State Symbols and National Anthem Law No. 24 of 2009 lists only the Garuda Pancasila and the corresponding national currency of Bhinneka Tunggal Ika (Unity in diversity) as symbols of the state. But more importantly, the Constitutional Court also said in its 2006 ruling that the president as head of state should not be granted preferential treatment under the law. He said special treatment for the president should be limited only to matters of presidential protocol, not criticism.

Second, the police also mentioned the use of article 207 of the Penal Code on defamation of authorities or public bodies. But when examining this article in 2006, the Constitutional Court said that charges should only be brought following a specific complaint from the injured party. This effectively changed the article so that it only protects individuals and not the dignity of state institutions. It also means that unless the insulted person files a formal complaint with the police, they cannot charge any of the mural creators under this section.

Thirdly, section 28 (2) of the ITE Act criminalizes the intentional dissemination of information intended to arouse feelings of hatred or hostility towards an individual or group on the grounds of their race, ethnicity, location. religion or its social group. It should therefore not be applied to criticism of public figures unless such criticism is part of efforts to incite discrimination, hatred or violence on the basis of such characteristics. This is how the police have interpreted this article in the past. Rather than using the article to protect vulnerable minority groups, the police now seem more concerned with protecting public officials from any kind of criticism. A recent Joint Ministerial Decision providing guidelines for ITE law enforcement by the police seems unlikely to solve the many problems it poses.

August 20, the police announced that they would no longer pursue the creators of the 404: Not Found mural, describing it as a work of art (works of art). But it happened much too late. The threat of criminal charges had already been issued and the desired paralyzing effect had already been achieved. Citizens will undoubtedly be much more hesitant about similar public expressions of criticism in the future.

Murals have a long history as a tool for expressing criticism in Indonesia, appearing as early as the revolutionary period of 1945-1949. After the collapse of the new order and the new guarantees of freedom of expression that came with it, murals became a common art form to express the views of the public and were accepted as legitimate and legal expressions. .

It is understandable that the murals will have to be removed or altered for public order reasons from time to time. But the three murals that have recently sparked controversy are legitimate expressions of criticism of a government that has a lot to answer for in its management of the Covid-19 pandemic. Acts of repression against the legitimate exercise of rights are never justified.

The repressive actions of the police are just another indication of the rapidly declining health of Indonesia’s democracy. Earlier this year, Indonesia fell to 64th position on the Economist Intelligence Units (EIU) Democracy Index, its lowest position in 14 years. Indonesians are also starting to notice this. In 2020, a survey by Indikator found that 36% of those polled thought Indonesia was becoming less democratic, 22% felt discouraged from expressing their views and 58% said the police were harsher on people with different views than the government.

These conditions can only get worse. Our organization, the Institute for Criminal Justice Reform, identified several articles in the draft revised penal code (RKUHP) that the government recently submitted to the National Legislature (DPR) which further limit democracy. The government’s draft even attempts to reinsert problematic articles previously repealed by the Constitutional Court to be incompatible with Indonesia’s democratic constitution, such as articles 218-220 on defamation of the president and articles 240-241 on defamation of the government.

Limits on police power are a key element of democratic rule of law. But under the current Code of Criminal Procedure (KUHAP), which has been in existence more or less in its current form since 1981, the police have broad powers to arrest and detain individuals on the basis of their own considerations. The only way an individual has to challenge his arrest or detention is a pre-trial hearing. (before trial).

But a pre-trial hearing challenge can only be initiated after arrest or detention and is only accessible to “suspects”. What about individuals whose status is unclear (because they have never been formally declared a suspect)? Or those who cannot afford a lawyer to launch a pre-trial challenge? Addressing these issues requires a review of the KUHAP and, given the pace of discussions in the DPR, it will be some time before this happens.

The the president and other officials frequently make statements in support of free speech and reviews. But these platitudes are not consistent with the facts on the ground. The clearest example is that the president and the DPR have taken no concrete steps to correct the repressive actions of the police.

If the government and DPR are truly committed to maintaining Indonesian democracy, as they say, then they must immediately revoke the repressive sections of the RKUHP and ITE law. In addition, they should strive to engage in a constructive debate on the reform of criminal procedural law in order to limit the powers of the police and ensure effective oversight of procedural law.

Murals will continue to be produced and reviews will continue to pour in. The only question is how the government deals with this criticism. Will she continue to respond with repression or will she defend the democratic principles to which she likes to say she remains attached? The proposed revision of the Penal Code and the actions of the government so far certainly raise serious doubts as to the sincerity of this commitment.