Politics
The G-7 grappling with Afghanistan, an afterthought not so long ago
WASHINGTON Two months ago, the leaders of the world’s seven major industrialized democracies met in the height of summer on England’s south-east coast. It was a happy occasion: the first in-person Group of Seven Nations summit in two years due to the coronavirus pandemic and the welcome appearance of President Joe Biden and his America is back message on matters ranging from courtesy to COVID-19 to climate change.
On Tuesday, those same seven leaders will meet again in a virtual format as they face a resurgence of the pandemic, more dire news about climate change and, more immediately and perhaps more importantly, Afghanistan. The country’s burgeoning refugee crisis, the collapse of its government, and fears of a resurgence of Afghanistan-based terrorism have left the G-7 allies to scramble and threaten the unity of the bloc.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, host of the Cornish summit, reconvenes leaders for crisis talks on Afghanistan amid widespread discontent over Bidens’ handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan. Complaints have come from Britain, France, Germany and other countries in the G-7, which includes only one non-NATO member, Japan.
Despite Bidens’ announcement in April that the United States would withdraw completely from Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks, the Central Asian nation was almost an afterthought when the G-7s ‘meets in June in the English seaside resort of Cornwall.
COVID-19, China and climate change dominated the agenda. And expectations regarding the impending Bidens summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin were at the height of people’s tongues.
The leaders placed Afghanistan 57th out of 70 points in their 25-page final communiqué, behind Ukraine, Belarus and Ethiopia. Afghanistan was not even included in the one-and-a-half-page summary of the document. NATO had already signed the US withdrawal and all that appeared to be left was the completion of an orderly withdrawal and hope for a peace deal between the Afghan government and the Taliban.
We call on all Afghan parties to reduce violence and agree on measures for the successful implementation of a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire and to engage fully in the peace process. In Afghanistan, a lasting and inclusive political settlement is the only way to achieve a just and lasting peace that benefits all Afghans, leaders said, without the slightest urgency.
We are determined to continue our support for the Afghan government to meet the country’s urgent security and humanitarian needs, and to assist the Afghan people, including women, youth and minority groups, as they seek to preserve hard-won rights and freedoms, they said.
But as summer passes into fall, those hopes have been dashed.
Johnson and others, including French President Emmanuel Macron. are pushing Biden to extend the self-imposed August 31 deadline for the total withdrawal of U.S. forces to ensure the evacuation of all foreign nationals as well as Afghans who worked or supported the US-led NATO operation that defeated the Taliban in 2001 and has now accepted defeat.
On the eve of the meeting, the White House said Biden and Johnson spoke by phone and discussed ongoing efforts by our diplomatic and military personnel to evacuate their citizens, local personnel and other vulnerable Afghans as well. and the importance of close coordination with allies and partners to manage the current situation and forge a common approach to Afghan politics.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said she expected questions about the evacuation schedule from Afghanistan to be part of the G-7 meeting. Psaki did not predict any announcements of the meeting, but said the goal would be to evacuate U.S. and Afghan allies as quickly as possible.
White House advisers have said they believe the meeting could become controversial as US allies viewed the tumultuous US withdrawal with disapproval.
British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, who called the US deal with the Taliban that set the deadline a mistake, adopted an almost pleading tone on Monday, saying that if Biden extended the operation even by a day or so two, that would give us a day or two more to evacuate people.
Senior British Army officers have expressed anger at the US withdrawal, saying it exposed the void of the special transatlantic relationship, a phrase used since World War II to emphasize the ties of history, friendship and diplomatic interests shared between London and Washington.
And the German government is expressing impatience with the pace of the evacuation effort. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the majority of local staff working for his country in Afghanistan had yet to be evacuated and called Tuesday’s G-7 meeting very important to discuss international access to Kabul airport beyond August 31.
Officials in the Biden administration have declined to know whether an extension is likely or even possible given the Taliban demand that all US forces leave before the August 31 deadline.
AP writer Jonathan Lemire in New York contributed to this report.
