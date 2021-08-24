Turkey’s plans to impose PCR testing for education and entertainment spark backlash

Ankara’s demand that unvaccinated Turks test negative for COVID-19 to attend public events and schools drew angry reactions from teachers across the country, who denounced the decision as being out of order. both unnecessary and a violation of their rights.

Conservative union urged members to engage in civil disobedience after President Recep Tayyip Erdoganannounced on August 19 that members of the education sector should provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of recovery from the virus, or undergo regular PCR testing as schools resume in-person teaching on September 6.

The Maarif-Sen workers’ union announced on Saturday that it would initiate legal proceedings to overturn the new regulations on mandatory PCR testing. As we continue with the legal process, we are calling [on] all our members at [engage in] civil disobedience against PCR tests, the statement said, promising to provide legal support to those under pressure at work to take the test.

We are not anti-vaccines and many of our members are already vaccinated, Maarif Sens vice president Nazmi Berat Kocer told Al-Monitor. additional charge for teachers. There are a lot of problems here at the start of schools; the classrooms are way too overcrowded and we are not allowed to have some kind of hybrid system that would divide them. There are no additional public grants or staff available in public schools to ensure that hygiene rules can be properly implemented.

Turkey has so far administered at least 88,760,525 doses of COVID vaccines, first using the Chinese-made Sinovac and then the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The country also provided third and fourth booster injections. According to the Ministry of Health, half of the adult population is vaccinated. In the second half of August, Ankara lowered the age of eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to 15 and said children 12 and older with chronic illnesses would also be vaccinated before the new school year.

Egitim-Sen, on the left, has also taken a stand against mandatory PCR testing, saying the government should do its duty to immunize all members of the education sector but not impose any vaccinations or tests on them. Come on, dear colleagues.Do we get vaccinated, said Nejla Kurul, president of the union. Turk Egitim-Sen, another teachers’ union, has taken a similar stance against compulsory testing, but urged the government to focus on the conditions of schools once they open. 30-minute class, longer breaks that would ventilate classrooms, health staff and kits in schools, as well as an additional budget for schools for hygiene measures, said his statement.

Earlier this summer, Ziya Selcuk submitted his resignation as Minister of Education allegedly due to disagreements with the presidential palace. Selcuk, a technocrat who in the past successfully negotiated the chapter on science and research with the European Union, the only chapter completed in the dormant EU membership negotiations, was furious at the lack of funds to prepare schools for reopening, ministry bureaucrats close to the former minister told Al-Monitor.

Other objections to mandatory testing and government plans to vaccinate students by September came from Abdurrahman Dilipak, an arch-conservative columnist who proposed hemp oil as a cure for COVID-19 when the pandemic hit. installed in 2020. Dilipak and its 5G virus news platform, which some members believe COVID-19 jabs are aimed at altering human DNA,guest all political parties, associations and people from all walks of life in a demonstration on September 11 at the Maltepe Mosque in Istanbul.

Unlike the education industry, the entertainment industry took a more positive view of the president’s announcement that proof of vaccination and PCR testing would be required for concerts, cinemas, theaters, sporting events and other public events. Struggling with repetitive shutdowns over the past two years, members of the entertainment industry believe many artists, especially independent musicians, cannot afford a new lockdown.

I think it will make people more comfortable attending the events, whether indoors or at large outdoor gatherings, said Cagil Ozdemir, co-founder of the Bozcaada Jazz Festival, which held its fifth edition from August 20 to 22 on a much smaller scale than the previous one in 2019.

Kaya Demirer, president of the Tourism Restaurant Investors and Gastronomy Enterprises Association, urged the government in July to pass regulations that would only allow people who have received two doses of vaccinein restaurants, cafes, indoor sports facilities, cinemas and concerts from September 1. If we don’t take this precaution, we will end up shutting down again, which the industry cannot bear, he said.

Ankara wants to revitalize its tourism industry and ensure the arrival of foreign tourists in the fall. Germany deleted Turkey off its list of countries at high risk for COVID-19 in June, and Ankara hopes the UK, which sends more than 2 million tourists to Turkey’s southern coasts each year, will put Turkey in orange in its system traffic lights after its assessment in early September. This means fully vaccinated holidaymakers and anyone under the age of 18 could return to the UK without quarantine.

Turkey deserves to be [on the] orange list because it has one of the best COVID-19 security measures in place, especially in hotels and otherstourist areasPaul Charles, founder of travel consulting firm PC Agency, told The Sunday Times.

Ministries of Health Covid-19 map shows all the Aegean and Mediterranean coastal tourist areas in blue, which means that more than 75% of the local population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. New cases of COVID-19 increased in mid-August but started to decline, with around 18 622 cases reported on August 22.