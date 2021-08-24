Caste census: the Bihar delegation meets the Prime Minister





Intensifying the clamor for a caste-based census, 10 Assembly political parties of Bihar, led by Chief Minister and Supreme JD (U) Nitish Kumar and Opposition Leader and RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and said data on Caste is also important in charting the course of development. Modi told the delegation that a decision will be made after discussions with various stakeholders on the matter. In addition to the JD (U) and the RJD, the delegation each included a representative from the BJP, Congress, CPI, CPI (M), CPI (ML), AIMIM, HAM and the VIP party. Read also: The Minister of Industries of Bihar distributes financial aid to 250 weavers Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Kumar said all parties in Bihar were united in demanding a caste-based census. Statistics on different castes will help to effectively formulate development programs, as many of them have so far not benefited from their actual population, Kumar said. national interest The demand for a caste census is of national interest and it will be a historic step for the poorest and most deprived sections of society. The prime minister said he would make a decision soon, Yadav said. State Cabinet Minister and Dalit Head of BJP in Bihar Janak Ram said Modi listened to them patiently. Everyone was satisfied and the Prime Minister’s decision will be acceptable to everyone, he said. Kumar and Yadav said Union Minister Nityanand Rai’s statement to Rajya Sabha that there was no proposal to release caste-based demographics sparked unrest among the population. Unsubscribe in Bihar The meeting sparked discussions among political circles that Bihar politics began to witness further turmoil over the issue of caste enumeration. Many congressional and opposition leaders, who spoke to Rajya Sabha about the constitutional amendment bill retaining state power to list CBOs, said the 50 percent reservation limit should be lifted. . There is also a demand that once a caste census is taken, the actual number of the population that needs reservation can be estimated and this would raise a question mark over the current 50 percent limit on the reservation. This demand also has supporters within the BJP, especially ahead of the elections in Uttar Pradesh.

