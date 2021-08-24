OBC leaders urge Maharashtra CM Uddhav to seek appointment of Prime Minister Modi to OBC to retain OBC reserve – The New Indian Express





Through Express news service MUMBAI: As clamor grows for the inclusion of other backward classes (OBCs) as part of the 2021 census, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is asked to request a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make the same request. MLC Kapil Patil wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asking him to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to push for the inclusion of the CBO in the 2021 census. MLC Patils said a delegation led by BiharCM Nitish Kumar met Modi in Delhi on Monday and Uddhav Thackeray is expected to do the same for the benefit of the OBC community in Maharashtra. There was a demand for inclusion of the OBC in the Southern States Census, but it has also gained momentum in the north. Therefore, Maharashtra should not be left behind, and like the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), the OBC should be part of the census. Maratha, Dhangar and Muslims are asking for reservations, so this census will be very crucial in establishing the percentage of OBC populations across the country and state as well. Before that, the chief minister is expected to call an all-party meeting in Mumbai where all the details can be discussed and worked out, Patil said. NCP minister and CBO leader Chhagan Bhujbal also met with several party leaders to press the CBO’s request for reservations. Bhujbal had earlier met with former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP MP Devendra Fadnavis with the same request. Bhujbal is in Delhi on Monday to consult with legal experts and meet with leaders. NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said he was confident Prime Minister Narendra Modi would make an announcement including OBC as part of the 2021 census. During the UPA government, demographics of the OBC was collected, but later this data was never made public by the BJP government. Despite several requests from states, including Maharashtra, empirical data was not shared by the Center. We urge Prime Minister Modi that henceforth, in the 2021 census, the OBC be included like the other ST and SC categories, Malik added. Congress Minister Vijay Wadettiwar, who is also the head of the CBO, said that due to the lack of CBO data, CBOs are deprived of reserves during local body elections. The BJP should not use the CBO for election profits, but it should lead the program for the welfare of the CBO. This well-being will be achieved once we have the authentic OBC data in our hands. Therefore, the 2021 census is very crucial, Wadettiwar said, adding that there was huge unrest within the OBC community over this issue.

