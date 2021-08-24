Xi Jinping says what he means





The American debacle in Afghanistan has rightly dominated the news, but the rest of the world continues to turn. China’s new five-year plan for economic regulation in particular deserves more attention than it has received. The document, officially the five-year plan for strengthening the rule of law, should be read alongside the five-year comprehensive plan for the economy that Beijing unveiled in March. This program put a renewed emphasis on manufacturing after many years when Beijing said it wanted to strengthen services. President Xi Jinping’s government has also highlighted security concerns. This mainly means looking askance at foreign influence, including imports and investments. The Chinese Communist Party knows how to stick to a plan. The last few months have forcefully demonstrated what the devaluation of services looks like. Authorities have launched investigations into data practices in many Internet companies. One of the targets was Didi, a popular ridesharing app, which was ordered to stop taking new customers days after raising $ 4.4 billion in an initial public offering. At New York. Beijing has since virtually shut down the lucrative out-of-school tutoring market, could fine food delivery app Meituan $ 1 billion for alleged antitrust violations, and threaten Tencent’s online gaming platform , which is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. This month’s rule of law plan makes it clear that these sanctions will continue indefinitely. He repeatedly calls for stronger enforcement of antitrust laws, which in Meituans’ case is proving to be an effective means of economic control. He is considering legislation on national security and technological innovation, among others, and says Beijing will play a larger role in regulating the development of industries such as internet finance, artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

