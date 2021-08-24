India to monetize $ 81 billion in public assets over next 4 years





NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India plans to monetize $ 81 billion in public assets over the next four years under a program announced earlier in Budget 2021/2022 to boost spending on infrastructure and stimulate economic growth in Asia’s third-largest economy. FILE PHOTO: An Indian Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo on June 1, 2017. REUTERS / Thomas White / Illustration The Indian government aims to hand over already-built assets such as gas pipelines, roads, stations and warehouses to the private sector to operate under a long-term lease, Amitabh Kant said. , chief executive of the government think tank NITI Aayog, at a press conference on Monday. The strategic objective of the program is to unlock the value of investments in brownfield public sector assets by tapping into long-term and institutional patient capital which can then be used for other public investments. The government plans to reap 1.6 trillion rupees from the road sector, 1.52 trillion rupees from rail assets, 452 billion from power lines, 398.32 billion from natural gas assets and 351 billion rupees from telecommunications projects. It’s big and bold, said Vinayak Chatterjee, non-executive chairman of Feedback Infra Group, a privately-held infrastructure services company. He said the scale and coverage of the programs is much wider than his expectations, but will require an overhaul of the public-private partnership system. The asset monetization model has had a mixed record with investors so far. In the road sector, the government has already raked in 170 billion rupees, but India’s plan to allow private actors to operate certain trains has not generated as much interest as expected due to regulations and contract enforcement requirements. The government aims to monetize assets worth $ 880 billion in the current fiscal year that began in April, and a transparent mechanism would achieve fair value, Kant said. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the program will boost economic growth. Earlier this year, the administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modis announced a privatization plan that would leave government ownership in only a few critical areas. Although the coronavirus shutdowns and the ensuing slowdown have slowed the privatization process, the government still hopes to raise Rs 1.75 trillion through these sales in the current fiscal year through March 2022. In the current fiscal year, the government plans to register the state-owned Life Insurance Corp. of India and privatize state-owned oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and state-owned carrier Air India Ltd. The proceeds from privatization are crucial for India, which experienced a record budget deficit of 9.3% in the last fiscal year until March 2021, when the economy contracted by 7.3%. By the end of the current 2021-2022 fiscal year, the government aims to reduce the budget deficit to 6.8% and boost economic growth to 10.5%. ($ 1 = 74.16 rupees) Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Mark Heinrich and David Gregorio

