Politics
Reason for the problems of Jokowi PP Special protection for children
Merdeka.com – Deputy V of the Presidential Staff Office, Jaleswari Pramodhawardani, explained the reasons why President Joko Widodo or Jokowi published the government regulation (PP) number 78 of 2021 concerning the special protection of children. According to him, the issuance of the PP was based on socio-empirical and legal needs.
“There are at least two needs that underlie the PP issue number 78 of 2021, namely the socio-empirical needs and the legal needs,” he said, quoted in his press release on Sunday. 8/22.
From a sociological and empirical point of view, he said, certain situations and conditions endanger the child’s ego and soul. This includes children in emergency situations, children in conflict with the law.
“Then the children who are exploited both sexually and economically, the children who are victims of trafficking and other special conditions,” he said.
According to him, Jokowi always remind Indonesian children to get protection. The reason is that on the shoulders of children carry the hope of a developed Indonesia.
“In the process of child protection, the president also recalled that the government must be able to provide easily accessible complaint services,” he explained.
Because of that, Jokowi released PP No. 78 of 2021 to ensure that the government takes additional measures to protect children from certain situations and conditions that threaten their growth and development. It is also a form of response to socio-empirical needs.
Meanwhile, from a legal standpoint, Jaleswari said that this rule can be attributed to his formation’s mandate of Law No. 35 of 2014 regarding child protection. This law imposes additional regulations on the special protection of children through the establishment of a PP.
He said that this PP has deep significance as it is a form of affirmative action by providing necessary services to children who need special protection. This PP also clarifies the power of central government, regional governments and other state institutions to take action to protect children.
“Provide space for the community to participate in providing special protection to children,” Jaleswari explained.
Previously, the president Jokowi PP number 78 of 2021 concerning the special protection of children. This rule is intended to provide a sense of security for children aged 18 and under in the face of various situations and threats that interfere with their growth and development.
“Special protection of children aims to provide a sense of security for children in need of special protection, to provide necessary services to children in need of special protection and to prevent violations of children’s rights. “, we read in article 2 quoted by Liputan6.com from a copy of the PP. , Sunday (8/22).
In Article 3, it is explained that there are 15 categories of children who are to receive special protection from central government, regional governments and other state institutions. These are children in emergency situations, children in conflict with the law, children from minority and isolated groups.
In addition, children who are economically and / or sexually exploited, children who are victims of drug abuse, alcohol, psychotropic drugs and other addictive substances, children who are victims of pornography, children with HIV and AIDS. Then, children victims of abduction, sale and / or trafficking, and children victims of physical and / or psychological violence.
In addition, children victims of sexual crimes, children victims of terrorist networks, children with disabilities, children victims of abuse and neglect, children with deviant social behaviors. Finally, children who are victims of labeling stigma are linked to the condition of their parents.
Reporter: Lisza Egeham / Liputan6.com [fik]
