China denounces income inequality, shocks the spine on the luxury market

BEIJING, CHINA – JUNE 04: Chinese women wear protective masks and costumes as they dance for … [+] exercise, a common pastime across China, outside a luxury shopping mall on June 4, 2020 in Beijing, China. With the coronavirus pandemic hitting hard across the world, officially the number of coronavirus cases in China has declined, since the government imposed sweeping measures to prevent the spread of the disease. Officials believe the worst seems to be over in China, although there are concerns of a new wave of infections as the government tries to restart the world’s second-largest economy. Since January, China has recorded more than 81,000 cases of COVID-19 and at least 3,200 deaths, mainly in and around the city of Wuhan in central Hubei province, where the epidemic first began . (Photo by Kevin Frayer / Getty Images)

Last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a speech outlining the goal of promote common prosperity across the country which is growing only a few prosperous people, state media Xinhua reported.

Addressing the Party Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs, Jinping defined common prosperity as the wealth shared by all, both in material and cultural terms.

To achieve this goal, he set policy goals to adjust excess income, increase the size of the middle income group, and crack down on illegal income in the name of social equity and justice. In other words, Jinping intends to redistribute the nation’s wealth, taking from the rich and giving from the poor.

The news sent shockwaves throughout the luxury market, whose income increasingly depends on the Chinese. The the Wall Street newspaper reported that a massive sell-off of shares in LVMH, Kering, Herms and Richemont resulted in the $ 70 billion loss in market value within a week of Jinping’s speech.

At its current rate of growth, China is expected to become the largest luxury market in the world by 2025, according to Bain in association with Altagamma. But if Chinese culture opposes the too rich, where ownership of luxury brands is the most visible symbol of that wealth, the plans of luxury brands could be crushed.

Jefferies, the investment firm, was quick to point out that only a small number of the very wealthy are in the government’s sights, some 110,000 people. But it is estimated that they generate about a quarter of all luxury sales to the Chinese.

The company also observed that party disapproval can suppress their luxury indulgences, but even consumers lower on the wealth ladder are likely to cut spending as well.

The luxury logos, which so many Chinese consumers proudly wear as a symbol of their growing fortunes, could become targets on their backs for not caring about common prosperity.

His intention to strengthen Chinese socialist culture or what he called Chinese-style modernization is also implicit in Jinping’s message.

Luxury brands are an invention of the West. They represent Western meritocratic values ​​which directly oppose the declared socialist policy of prosperity for all. It is difficult to see how keeping China’s borders open to more imported luxury goods will serve its purposes.

In recent memory, the Chinese government has opposed luxury, specifically offering expensive luxury goods to government officials. These anti-corruption policies have caused sales of luxury goods to plummet, slowing the growth of luxury markets from about 10% in the previous three years to just 2% in 2013, according to Bain.

But these actions only targeted a segment of luxury shopping gifts and not at all levels, which is threatened today.

The demand for luxury is probably more correlated with the psychology of wealthy consumers than with financial means alone, HSBC correctly observes in Quartz statement. The potential cultural turn against luxury consumption as a symbol of income inequality is a far greater threat to luxury brands than simply taking money out of the pockets of the rich and putting it in those who have it. less.

In May, Bain predicted that the the luxury market would recover pandemic losses by the end of 2022, although at the time they also predicted a 30% chance of a full recovery by the end of this year. At the time, a full recovery in 2021 seemed within reach after LVMH, Richemont and Kering said all sales had returned to pre-pandemic levels, thanks to particularly large spending in China.

But Bains’ optimistic forecast was before the more contagious Delta variant raised its ugly head and jeopardized the global recovery. Looks like the chances of a luxury market recovery in 2021 or 2022 are receding, especially if Chinese consumers, who until now have had an insatiable appetite for luxury, see the writing on the wall.

If the Chinese sneeze, the luxury sector contracts pneumonia, Luca Solca, senior research analyst for luxury goods at Bernstein, told Daily Jing.

But this time it’s more than a sneeze from a summer cold. It’s a strong cough from a much more serious cultural illness that could push back the luxury market in China and halt the meteoric growth that luxury brands rely on in the future.

