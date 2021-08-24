UP Elections 2022: BJP’s two-pronged approach to blunt farm laws has impact and heal Covid wounds





Ahead of the 2022 elections in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP set out a two-pronged approach to retaining power in the state, which is not only sensitive when it comes to farmers, but also due to the second wave of COVID-19 which has hit the state hard. As the opposition raises questions to keep the plagues of COVID-19 alive, the protest by farmers’ unions has continued unabated at the Delhi-UP border for about 9 months now. While the Center maintained that it was ready to make changes to the contentious farm laws, it ruled out repealing the laws that were suspended by the Supreme Court. Seeing no end to the stalemate, the BJP is now trying to ease the challenges. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inducted 7 Uttar Pradesh ministers into his cabinet with caste and regional representation in mind, ministers were also invited by the party’s high command to execute Jan Ashirwad Yatra with the aim of reaching out to people and alleviating the injuries of COVID-19 to some extent. The ministers not only reached out to the people, but also made them aware of the various initiatives taken by the Modi government during the second wave of COVID-19 in order to counter the discourse of the opposition. The ministers traveled a distance of over 3,500 kilometers, crisscrossing about three dozen Lok Sabha constituencies and over 120 State Assembly constituencies. During the yatra, they also held various public meetings. The yatra aimed not only to connect with people but also to boost the morale of workers who were reluctant to go out in public after the second wave of Covid-19. It also set the platform for the assembly as well as the Lok Sabha 2024 elections. In another move to counter the farmer protest, the party has planned a statewide farmer outreach program, keeping in mind the impact of the ongoing protests. Several reports indicated that the BJP would undertake a statewide Kisan Sampark Yatra in which kisan chaupals would also be organized. BJP Kisan Morcha actively worked on the agenda. In addition, PM Modi had published the 9th installment of Kisan Samman Nidhi on August 9. Remember that Uttar Pradesh is one of the main beneficiary states of the regime. About 36 lakh farmers in Uttar Pradesh had received 2,000 rupees each as part of the 9th installment of Kisan Samman Nidhi this month. During the awareness program, the saffron festival also plans to promote measures taken by the central government for the benefit of farmers. Last week, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while speaking to the UP Assembly, informed that more than a lakh crore had been paid to farmers for the arrears of sugar cane in the over the past four years. Thus, both the state and the central management strive to send positive signals to the farming community. With just 7 months before the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the BJP has very little time to turn the tide in its favor. However, it faces a daunting challenge following resistance from farmers’ unions and vigorous opposition from the Samajwadi Party and Congress.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/india-news/up-elections-2022-bjps-two-pronged-approach-to-blunt-farm-laws-impact-heal-covid-wounds/2316039/lite/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

