CanIndia News | EU should support countries close to Afghanistan, Greek PM says





The European Union (EU) must support countries close to Afghanistan to ensure that there will be no additional flows of refugees and migrants to Europe, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday . The Greek prime minister spoke by telephone with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday about the latest developments in Afghanistan, the Xinhua news agency reported. “I have spoken to President Erdogan and I think we have a common interest in ensuring that the influx is limited as close as possible to Afghanistan,” Mitsotakis told European Parliament Vice President Roberta Metsola, according to a press email. release from his office. Greece protects its borders, which are also the borders of the EU, while respecting human rights, Mitsotakis added. Meanwhile, Matsola stressed that Europe will continue to stand alongside Greece and with Member States who are on the front line. Ratification of the new EU pact on migration and asylum should be a priority, in order to bridge the differences of views between member states, she added. However, Greece and other Mediterranean member states have reservations about the proposed new pact, Greek Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis told Real FM radio on Monday. Greece called for a fair sharing of accommodation costs and effective agreements on the resettlement and return of those ineligible for asylum, he said. Since 2015, more than a million people have arrived in Greece after fleeing war zones and extreme poverty, including many Afghans. Most of the people continued their journey to other European countries. However, in spring 2016, the borders along the Balkan route to central Europe were closed. Currently, Greece hosts some 46,000 asylum seekers in state-run facilities, according to data released by the Greek Ministry of Migration and Asylum last week. –IANS int / pgh

