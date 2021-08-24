Asaduddin Owaisi describes the advantages of the caste-based census; urges PM Modi to draft laws





The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) voted on Monday in favor of a caste-based census in India. Speaking to the media, party leader Asaduddin Owaisi said the caste-based census would prove beneficial to the population, especially those belonging to the lower castes. He added that the sub-categorization of castes, including other backward classes (OBCs), was important. He entrusted the central government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the responsibility of making a law for it. “A caste census should be introduced. Modi Ji has parliamentary power, he should rule the law,” Asaduddin Owaisi said at a media briefing. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav met with the prime minister in the nation’s capital to research a caste-based census. A delegation of political leaders meets Prime Minister Modi After the meeting, CMNitish Kumar addressed the media where he revealed that Prime Minister Modi had listened to the demands made by all members of the delegation and that a decision was likely to be made soon. “We talked about all kinds of topics. SC, ST, OBC, EBC, minorities, everything was talked about. We said if this is done once, we will know each other’s condition and we can make the right decisions. . “ Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav, speaking jointly with the head of state, said Prime Minister Modi had listened carefully to all of their points and now they are waiting for his nod. “This is not just for Bihar, but for the whole country,” says Tejashwi Yadav. Other leaders present at the meeting included Jitan Ram Manjhi, Mukesh Sahni, among others. Speaking about the meeting of the opposition parties, Lalu Yadav’s son added: “For the sake of the nation, we have come here together. It will be historic work if it is done. No caste-based census: Interior Ministry In July, the Home Office made it clear to parliament that the Center would not include caste data on the population other than those for castes and tribes listed in the national census. The ministry said the decision on the matter was taken as a “matter of policy”. The state governments of Maharashtra and Odisha have requested that caste details be collected in the next census. The Indian government has decided on principle not to enumerate the population by caste other than SC and ST in the census, the Home Office said, noting that the Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) had been made in 2011., but later discontinued.

