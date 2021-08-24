Taiwan Meme attacks Chinese leader Xi Jinping | Taiwan News





TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Following the internet frenzy to “grab the gold” from the Pop Cat clicker game, Taiwan Meme created a ‘Pop Xi‘game that racked up 60 million clicks in 10 hours. The game places Chinese leader Xi Jinping () in Tiananmen Square. When clicked it turns into Winnie the Pooh and says, “We remember them.” Currently, Taiwan leads the rankings, with Hong Kong in second. However, Hong Kong took the lead first when the game was launched.

(Taiwan Meme screenshot) “Initially, I had no plans to launch the game today,” said administrator of Taiwan Meme, who created the game in conjunction with a well-known Taiwanese app maker known as “Matt”. Both individuals said they couldn’t give their real names for fear of denial of service (DDoS) attacks. The administrator said people in Hong Kong discovered the domain last night, so he had to rush to launch it. “They started clicking like crazy as soon as they found it and used up my free server quota.” However, Taiwan quickly overtook Hong Kong and for a while Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao occupied the top three places in the rankings, before Malaysia overtook Macau. The other major contributors to clicks are the United States, Thailand, Japan and Germany. Images, videos and memes from the game quickly spread on social media in Taiwan. Players also noted on Facebook that there were even clicks from China, and joked that numbers like 890604 or 19890604 (in reference to the infamous Tiananmen Square massacre) should be set as major milestones for the game. Taiwan Meme also shared a video of Pop Xi playing on a Tesla screen on their page. When players complained about the game being delayed due to heavy traffic, the pair paid money out of their own pockets for the upgrades. By noon on Saturday (August 21), the worldwide number of clicks had exceeded 70 million, with approximately 35,000 clicks per second. “Taiwan Meme” is an active memes maker on social media, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Clubhouse. He is known to make satirical memes as a critique of current events.

