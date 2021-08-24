Democrats: Democracy rank in Jokowi era is well below SBY era





Merdeka.com – Head of the Strategic Communication Agency DPP Democratic Party, Herzaky Mahendra Putra said Indonesia’s democracy rank was the lowest in 14 years under President Joko Widodo. This quotes The Economist Intelligence Unit. According to international democracy observer and supporter Freedom House, Herzaky said, democracy in Indonesia is well below the era of the president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono which lasts a long time in the free or free country category. “Indonesian democracy is indeed at its lowest point in the past 14 years under President Joko Widodo, according to The Economist Intelligence Unit. In fact, Freedom House, an international observer and supporter of democracy, classifies Indonesia in the era of Jokowi as a partially free country, with a value that has steadily declined in recent years. Well below the time SBY which managed to make Indonesia survive in the category of free countries for a long time, “Herzaky said in his statement on Sunday (8/22). According to Herzaky, many things caused the decline of democracy in the era of Jokowi. According to the archives of civil society coalitions such as Amnesty International and SAFENet, the phenomenon of arrests of dissident parties is increasing every year. The survey noted that people are afraid to speak and express themselves in public. Additionally, those who criticize the government are intimidated in the form of hacking into social media accounts to launch buzzer attacks. “People only criticize through murals, instead they are chased. Loss for Harun Masiku, who is always free to roam,” he said. He hopes that President Joko Widodo, in the remainder of his term, will have the commitment and the seriousness to correct the global problems of democracy in Indonesia. So that democracy can rise from its lowest point. “Of course, we hope that the Joko Widodo administration in the time that remains will really have the commitment and the seriousness to make a total correction so that the Indonesian democracy can improve again and have a good reputation in the world. international, ”he explained. “And all of us, the Indonesian people, have a moral obligation to continue to remind the government, to continue to maintain our democracy and to save our democracy from its lowest point,” Herzaky concluded. [fik]

