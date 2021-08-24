Indian evacuated from Afghanistan praises Taliban for returning home





On Sunday August 22, an Indian national by the name of Tamal Bhattacharya sparked controversy after praising the Taliban after returning from Afghanistan to his home in Calcutta. Tamal, a 34-year-old resident of Nimta in the North Dum Dum region, was failed in Afghanistan since the Taliban took control of the country. He had been working as a physics and chemistry teacher at a military school (Kardan International school) in Kabul since March of this year. A mechanical engineer by training, Tamal lived in the staff quarters of his school. However, after the Taliban took control of the city of Kabul, he was forced to lock himself inside the principal’s residence. He claimed to have contacted the Indian embassy and was unable to get to Hamid Karzai International Airport despite several attempts. He later claimed to have reached the airport gate at 11 p.m. Friday, to be fired by US security forces due to the absence of government officials and documents. He added that the talibés were surrounding the airport and were to spend the night in a nearby wedding hall. Talking to Anandabazaar Patrika, he noted, “Please tell, what is the story of these big puppies ……….. (Please inform PM Modi and Amit Shah so that immediate action can be taken for our evacuation). Screenshot of the Anandabazaar Patrika report According to his parents, Tamal was arrested by the Taliban on Saturday afternoon August 21. ABP Ananda reported that the Indian national informed them of the development via a message on Whatsapp. His parents claimed he was released by radical Islamists after being questioned. Eventually, Tamal was evacuated by an Indian Air Force (IAF) carrier along with 10 other Bengali residents. He boarded the flight late Saturday night and reached the nation’s capital on Sunday morning. Tamal thanks the Taliban for great food and cricket The same day he returned to Calcutta via a flight from New Delhi. Tamal, who was successfully rescued by the Indian government from his perilous state, praised the Taliban after returning home. According to a report in ABP News, Tamal Bhattacharya claims that the Taliban not only treated him well, but also fed him well. “They (the Talibs) also played cricket with us,” he said. This despite the fact that he had previously pleaded with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Interior Minister Amit Shah to immediately evacuate him from Taliban-controlled Kabul. Screenshot of the report by ABP Ananda Internet users question the double language of rescued Indian national Internet users were dismayed by Tamal Bhattacharya’s double talk. Twitter user Mahila Morcha Keya Ghosh vice president of BJP said: “Photo 1: Person stranded in Kabul desperately sends distress calls. Urges PM to make arrangements to evacuate him. Photo 2: Once he disembarks in Calcutta, he has all the praise of the #taliban. They even said they were playing “football (cricket)”. He revealed the nature of a true communist. Photo 1: A person stranded in Kabul desperately sends distress calls. Urges PM to make arrangements to evacuate him.

Photo 2: Once disembarking in Calcutta, he has all the praise for #Taliban. They even said they were playing “football”. He revealed the nature of a true communist. pic.twitter.com/WTPTVp4RL3 Keya Ghosh (keyakahe) 23 Aug 2021 Another user lamented, “It’s important to keep people like him under surveillance. Whoever supports terrorists is no less than a terrorist. People like him (Tamal) are dangerous to this nation. In this case, the moto manobhaber manus der ke kora nojordarir moddhe rakha hok. There is nothing wrong with supporting a terrorist. Enar moto lokera ekn Bharater jonno dangerous. HINDU_thats_it (@Sumerian_Godd) 23 Aug 2021 Another user remarked: “Who is this idiot? I urge the Government of India (GOI) to send him back (to Afghanistan). Who is this idiot?

I urge the Indian government to fire him. Atanu Das (@ AD1India) 23 Aug 2021 In addition to the Indian Air Force, a special Air India flight carrying 87 Indians from Kabul to Afghanistan also left for Delhi early Sunday. The Indians were taken to Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, on Saturday in an Indian Air Force (IAF) transport plane.

