Observer value There is a break in the relationship between Jokowi and the PDIP





The Jokowi-PDIP estrangement would be linked to the next presidential election in 2024. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – Political observer from Al Azhar University of Indonesia, Ujang Komarudin, saw a signal of estrangement in relations between President Joko Widodo and the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle ( PDIP). This is what has made some party cadres often criticize Jokowi lately. The estrangement between Jokowi and the PDIP, Ujang said, could be due to recent political dynamics. This includes the relationship with the 2024 presidential election, where the two parties are seen to have different support. “It has something to do (with the presidential election of 2024), there is no smoke if there is no fire, and if there is no PDIP Keep silent, you can sink in 2024, “Ujang said when contacted on Sunday (8/22). Even so, the separation between Jokowi and the PDIP did not happen only once. The relationship between the two is top to bottom given the political dynamics that are occurring and the policies taken by the current government. “There are always ups and downs and ups and downs. Just look at the formation of the first volume of the cabinet in 2014. As soon as a new cabinet is inaugurated, the PDIP immediately tackles criticism of Jokowi. “Ujang said. He saw that it was possible for Jokowi and the PDIP to operate separately in the future. However, he considered this to be a common thing in Indonesian politics. “This question is a common thing in politics. They will play off against each other and in politics, that’s to be expected,” said the executive director of the Indonesia Political Review. Previously, the 5th President of the Republic of Indonesia who is also the General President of the PDIP Megawati Soekarnoputri said he was concerned about President Joko Widodo, who has often received unethical criticism from the public. According to him, Jokowi, who is losing weight because he thinks about people, does not deserve to be treated.bully. “Look at Pak Jokowi. I love to cry, you know. He’s so thin. Why are you skinny? Think about us. Think about people. There are still people who say that Jokowi is a frog. really has no morals. Coward, I said, “he said. Megawati during a speech laying the foundation stone for the construction of the protection of the sacred area of ​​Pura Besakih, Bali online, Wednesday (8/18). Meanwhile, Jokowi Mania Nusantara (Joman) admitted that he didn’t want to be trapped in the dynamics that occurred in the PDIP. Joman President General Immanuel Ebenezer admitted that they preferred Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, rather than Puan Maharani, to run in the 2024 presidential election. “We support Ganjar for 2024,” said Immanuel Ebenezer. Joman’s support was not given because of Ganjar’s high eligibility, but because of his work, which is felt more as governor of Central Java. In addition, he is known as one of the young leaders close to the community. “Pak Ganjar deserves to continue his leadership in 2024 after President Jokowi. This is why we declare ourselves to support Pak Ganjar in 2024,” Noel said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republika.co.id/berita/qy8br1436/pengamat-nilai-ada-kerenggangan-hubungan-jokowi-dan-pdip The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos