My talks with LBJ, Xi Jinping and the last king of Afghanistan

As I watch events in Afghanistan unfold, I find myself trying to ignore all the comments and instead yearn to interview three people: President Lyndon Johnson, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Mohammed Zahir Shah, the last king. from Afghanistan.

Friedman: President Johnson, what did you think of Joe Bidens’ speech on leaving Afghanistan?

Johnson: I listened to it and I have to say I choked on it. If only I had had the courage to deliver this speech on April 7, 1965, on the involvement of the Americas in Vietnam, the war I inherited and which I then developed with this speech. Promise me one thing: you will not relate to this speech.

Friedman: Sorry, Mr President, but I have already done so. Here are some highlights of what you said to justify sending more troops to Vietnam:

Why are we in South Vietnam? We are here because we have a promise to keep. Since 1954, every American president has offered his support to the people of South Vietnam. We are also here to strengthen the world order. All over the world, from Berlin to Thailand, there are people whose well-being rests, in part, on the belief that they can count on us if they are attacked. We are there too because there are big issues in the balance.

Let no one think for a moment that withdrawal from Vietnam would end the conflict. The battle would be renewed in one country and then in another. It has therefore become necessary for us to step up our response and carry out air attacks. It is not a change of purpose. It’s a change in what we believe this goal requires. We are doing this to increase the confidence of the brave people of South Vietnam, who courageously endured this brutal battle for so many years with so many casualties. We will not be defeated. We will not tire ourselves.

Johnson: Yes, Mr. Friedman, I wish I could have said what Biden did and what his predecessors never would:

Friedman: President Xi, what do you think of all the American commentators proclaiming China the winner of Bidens’ withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan?

Xi: Oh, my God, these are called useful idiots. What planet do these people live on? We had a perfect situation before Biden arrived. America was hemorrhaging life, money, energy and focus in Afghanistan and their presence made the country just safe enough for the Chinese multinationals to exploit.

The Metallurgical Corporation of China and Jiangxi Copper had a contract to develop a copper mine at Mes Aynak, and the China National Petroleum Corporation was working on a field in the north of the country and the Americans were funding global security. This is our idea of ​​perfection! Alas, none of these projects ever saw the light of day because of the madness of the government in Kabul. But Afghanistan is extremely rich in the minerals we need. Who will protect our investors after the Americans stop doing it for free? Not me.

Friedman: What about the Taliban?

Xi: The Taliban ?! Do you think they are trusted? Have you noticed what their Pakistani Taliban brethren have done with our investments in Pakistan? Just read the Wall Street Journal for July 28:

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan An armed man opened fire on a car carrying two engineers in the southern port city of Karachi, the latest attack on Chinese nationals in a close ally of Pakistan. Chinese nationals have been victims of multiple recent attacks in Pakistan. Earlier this month, a bomb attack killed nine Chinese construction workers on a bus traveling to the site of a dam under construction in northern Pakistan. Targets of other attacks in recent years include the Chinese Consulate in Karachi, the Part-Chinese Stock Exchange in Karachi, and a hotel in the Chinese port of Gwadar.

Xi: Pakistan cannot even protect us from its own Taliban and Baloch separatists in their own country and we own Pakistan! And don’t even get me started on how the Taliban victory might inspire our Uyghur Muslims. Joe, Joe, what have you done to us, Joe? You should have listened to your foreign policy experts and stayed in Afghanistan. The last thing we want is for you to refocus all of the Americas’ resources and energy on competing with us for 21st century industries, instead of chasing the Taliban around the Hindu Kush.

Friedman: Mohammed Zahir Shah was the last king of Afghanistan, who ruled from 1933 until his dismissal by his brother-in-law in 1973, sparking nearly half a century of coups, wars and invasions. He was the last in a dynasty of 226-year-old Pashtun monarchs to rule Afghanistan.

Your Highness, what do you think of Bidens’ decision to simply leave Afghanistan and the Taliban takeover?

Zahir: Let me tell you a few things about my country. The first thing you need to know is that we are and always will be a mosaic of many different languages, cultures, ethnicities and approaches to Islam. There are 14 ethnic groups recognized in our national anthem: Pashtuns, Tajiks, Hazaras, Uzbeks, Balochs, Turkmens, Nooristani, Pamiris, Arabs, Gujars, Brahuis, Qizilbash, Aimaq and Pashai. We have Sunni, Sufi and Shia Muslims. The reason the country was relatively peaceful under my rule, until my idiot cousin knocked me down, was that people saw me as a unifying symbol that they could all relate to.

The Taliban are only one part of our mosaic of Pashtun Sunni Islamism. Since they were ousted by the Americans 20 years ago, all they’ve thought about is how to get back to the Afghanistan they lost, not how to rule over the Afghanistan that exists again. today.

Let me tell you, Mr Friedman, that over 70% of the Afghan population is under 25 years old. Most of them don’t know anything about the Taliban and have never heard of Mullah Omar, just like all those young people in their twenties in Iran who have never heard of the Shah and who are causing pain. to Iranian Islamic leaders every day. They were raised in another Afghanistan, in another era, and they will not easily give up the freedoms they have enjoyed for the past 20 years, even if the country was a mess.

The tribes of this part of the world, Mr. Friedman, have a saying: Me and my brother versus my cousin. Me and my brother and my cousin against the stranger.

The Americans were the underdog, and the Taliban could always find plenty of passive and active cousins ​​for their plan to take you out. But now they and their brothers will have to face all their cousins ​​within these 14 different ethnicities and that will be another story. The Taliban have no idea how to rule a modern country. Vietnamese nationalist leader Ho Chi Minh spent his exile in Paris. These Taliban studied, at best, in madrassas in Pakistan, where they don’t even teach science.

And then there is the money. The American occupation was to Afghanistan what oil is to Saudi Arabia. You were like an oil well that kept on going. But now that you’re gone, all that income to run the government and pay the salaries is too. How will the Taliban replace him? You can only smuggle a certain number of drugs into Europe. Of course, the Chinese will throw crumbs at them to keep them away from the Uyghurs. But there are no more superpowers who want to come in and run this place, because now they all know that all they will win is a bill.

Here is my prediction: The Taliban will either form a government of national unity with all major ethnic and tribal groups, under loose centralized control and it will somehow hold the country together and be able to get foreign aid, or they won’t. will not. If they do, President Bidens’ bet on the exit will prove that the presence of the Americas actually prevented the Afghans from compromising and uniting to govern themselves. Maybe they will even find one of my family descendants to be the symbolic unifier. I repeat: my reign was one of the most peaceful times in Afghan history.

But if the Taliban are trying to hold power on their own, without cousins, be careful. Eventually the country will resist it, the Taliban will crack down harder, and Afghanistan will not implode, it will explode. It will divide into different regions and cause a haemorrhage of refugees and instability. It will be very ugly, and America and Biden will be blamed for the chaos. But America will also be gone. Afghanistan will then be a huge problem for its neighbors, especially Pakistan, China, Russia and Iran.

Friedman: Hmm. Pakistan, China, Russia and Iran? Maybe Biden had this in mind from the start.

[This article originally appeared in The New York Times.]