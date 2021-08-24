Prime Minister Modi will now review it, Tejashwi Yadav said after meeting with Prime Minister Modi on caste-based census









New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): After meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, opposition leader in the Legislative Assembly of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav said on Monday that the prime minister would address the issue of the census based on castes and that the delegation awaits its decision on the same.

“Prime Minister Modi has indicated that he will look into the matter. We will wait for whatever he decides,” Tejashwi said.

Today, a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 10-party delegation led by Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar to discuss a caste-based census took place in Delhi.

Besides Chief Minister of Bihar and Tejashwi Prasad Yadav of RJD, other members of the delegation include JD (U) Chief Vijay Kumar Choudhary, who is also Minister of Education and Parliamentary Affairs, former Minister in leader and Chairman of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) Jitan Ram Manjhi, Leader of the Legislative Party of Congress Ajeet Sharma and Leader of BJP and Minister of Bihar Janak Ram, Leader of the Legislative Party CPI-ML Mahboob Alam, Akhtarul Imam from AIMIM, Mukesh Sahni from VIP, Suryakant Paswan from CPI and Ajay Kumar from CPI (M).

Further, speaking of the caste-based census, Tejashwi told ANI: “You have to have scientific data if you want development to reach the last person in society. When animals and trees are counted, why can’t there be a caste-based on a census? There are no answers for this. “

“We should know the people of which caste are the most deprived; who are the beggars, what is their caste? Who are the people who pull the rickshaws, or those who are landless? he added.

Asked about the possibility of joining Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi said it was done in the national interest. “I chose to rise above politics. We did what a progressive opposition should do,” he said. He also said he expects everyone (the opposition) to join in on this demand for a caste-based census, as the parties in Bihar have done.

Earlier, Tejashwi said the caste-based census would help prepare social protection programs for people from different sections of society.

“Twice resolutions have been passed in the Bihar Assembly for the enumeration”> of the caste enumeration in the state. With such a census, we can get data that can help prepare relevant benefit plans for people from different strata of society, ”Yadav told media here.

Tejashwi Yadav also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the request for a caste-based census. However, the central government has so far refused to accede to the request.

On July 20, in a written response to a question posed to Lok Sabha, Minister of State for the Interior Nityanand Rai said: at the census. “

On March 10, 2021, the Union Interior Ministry clarified the details of the castes received from the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) 2011 to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. In a response, the Union Home Office said raw caste data has been provided to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE) for classification and categorization of the data.

“The Office of the Registrar General of India provided logistical and technical support in the conduct of SECC-2011. Raw caste data was provided to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE) for classification and categorization of the data. As informed by the MoSJE, there is no proposal to release caste data at this stage, “the Home Office said. (ANI)

