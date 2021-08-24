China’s crackdown on inequality is bad news for LVMH, Kering and Herms Quartz





On August 17, Chinese President Xi Jinping targeted the ultra-rich Chinese at a meeting of the Communist Party of China Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs. He stressed the need for common prosperity while promoting development, prompting the committee to outline a plan to regulate and redistribute excess wealth. As reports of the meeting came in the next day, they sent luxury investors shivering. From August 18 to 19, a massive sell-off sent stocks plunging, wipe out billions of market value in companies such as LVMH (owner of Louis Vuitton and Dior), Kering (Gucci and Saint Laurent), Richemont (Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels), Prada, Herms and Moncler. Chinese buyers are loyal to luxury brands Behind the panic is the recognition that many luxury companies depend on Chinese buyers for a large part of their sales. And it was predicted that the industry’s dependence on China would increase further in the years to come. What should help isolate luxury companies from political movements targeting the wealthiest Chinese is that much of China’s sales growth is occurring among the country’s rapidly expanding middle class. The committee has indicated its intention to create more of an olive-shaped society, with most of the Chinese population being middle-income and only a small number of extremely rich or poor. Chinese policies have already hurt luxury brands The Chinese government has shown that its actions can have real effects on sales of luxury goods. From 2012 to 2014, an anti-corruption crackdown targeting the exchange of lavish gifts plunged sales of items such as expensive Swiss watches in China. In an August 18 note to clients, investment bank UBS pointed out that the anti-corruption campaign was narrower in scope and affected only a small number of high-end categories. Even so, a downturn among the biggest nationality in the industry would likely have a negative impact on sales and as such developments are likely to be closely watched by the market, he said. Luxury and inequalities While incomes in China have generally increased, the gap between rich and poor has widened. significantly increased, causing concern across the country. Beijing has indicated that it does not intend to let it expand indefinitely and is says consider policies such as new property and inheritance taxes. Such policies could have spillover effects on the sales of luxury goods. The demand for luxury does not come just from bubbles here and there but from Gini coefficient-like disparities, writes HSBC, referring to a measure of income inequality. A good example of this has been the K shape [pandemic] recovery in the United States, where high net worth individuals took advantage of the stock market, secondary home markets and stay and were given more money to spend and did just that. (To learn more about the Gini coefficient, read this.) The Chinese government has yet to detail exactly how its goals will translate into policy, so it’s hard to predict how its plans might affect the incomes of wealthy buyers. But its overt efforts by China to reduce inequality are shaking investor confidence and could do the same for luxury buyers. As HSBC noted, the demand for luxury is probably more correlated with the psychology of high net worth consumers than with financial means alone.

