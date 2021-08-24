Scottish Tories have said to stand up to Boris Johnson against benefit cuts





Scottish Conservative ‘SPINELESS’ MPs have been called on to support a campaign rejecting planned cuts to universal credit, which could push hundreds of thousands of people into poverty.

SNP Work and Pensions spokesperson David Linden MP urged his Tory counterparts to stand up for low-income families and reject planned UK government cuts to universal credit.

As it stands, around six million people will see their benefits cut by £ 20 per week on October 6. Citizens Advice said it would make the difference “between empty cupboards and food on the table” for many. A Fabian Society study in February 2021 estimated that the reduction would push 760,000 people in the UK below the poverty line in the medium term. Of these, 490,000 (64%) are believed to be in households where at least one adult works, many with children. READ MORE: Douglas Ross urged to end silence on Boris Johnson code violation ‘without delay’ The cuts proposed by the Tories come despite a YouGov poll last week which found that nearly two-thirds of Scots were keeping in place the universal credit increase of at least £ 20 a week until the economy turned around. improved. Some 35% of those polled supported keeping the money in place until the financial situation created by the pandemic “is more stable”, while 28% said it should be made permanent. Linden said: ‘Douglas Ross and the rest of the helpless Scottish Tory MPs consistently fail to defend Scotland and side with Boris Johnson – whether it’s to cut aid to the world’s poorest, to impose Brexit against the will of Scotland, or vote against the extension of free school meals and for cruel migration policies. “It’s time they all form a backbone, stand up for low income families in Scotland and support my campaign, which rejects the Chancellor’s disastrous plans to cut universal credit and urges him to make the increase permanent and extend it to inherited benefits. “Not only will this reach half a million Scots, but it will eliminate the benefits of Scottish Child Payment. By not opposing these plans, the Scottish Conservatives are not defending Scotland, as the majority of people here are against them. “We have seen time and time again that we cannot trust the Tories to protect the Scottish people or our recovery.” The news comes as Labor has announced plans to rename and replace Universal Credit if the party comes to power. Side Work and Pensions Party Secretary Jonathan Reynolds has vowed to “charge for work” as part of a broader strategy to create “jobs you can raise a family on.” Despite Jeremy Corbyn’s promises to do away with the system altogether, Keir Starmer’s party suggests that the core digital architecture be kept in place, with tweaks to make it more generous and less punitive. The YouGov poll questioned 1,007 adults online between May 20 and 25, with the numbers weighted and representative of all Scottish adults. The Scottish Conservatives have been approached for comment.

