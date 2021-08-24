Turkish drones denounce the powerlessness of the State Department

PResident Joe Biden is defending his unilateral withdrawal from Afghanistan, even amid the Taliban takeover and growing chaos. “I am adamant that we focus on the threats we face today in 2021 and not the threats of yesterday,” he said.

It is dishonest. Not only does al Qaeda remain a powerful threat in Afghanistan, the Biden administration is also showing no signs of being ready to focus on new threats. As China mocks Taiwan, a senior administration official has publicly stated that the United States will not explicitly engage in Taiwan’s defense. Biden, meanwhile, gave power to Russia by lifting sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Weakness comes at a price. It is not only the great powers that now threaten American interests, but also the lesser ones.

Consider Turkey: As international media focused on the chaos unfolding in Afghanistan, Turkey stepped up its drone attacks against Yazidis in Iraq’s Sinjar district. While Turkish diplomats and journalists often insist that its targets are affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, Turkish military and intelligence services often do not distinguish between legitimate members and ordinary farmers or schoolchildren. The most recent strikes destroy a medical clinic. Turkish drone strikes increasingly threaten to jeopardize the repatriation of refugees inside Iraq and create space for ISIS to regroup, as the most effective Kurdish groups against ISIS are the militias Kurdish and Yazidi base from Sinjar.

Turkey is increasingly relying on drones to achieve militarily what it cannot otherwise accomplish diplomatically.

This was the case three years ago In libya as Turkey sought to strengthen its Islamist allies. This was repeated last year in Nagorno-Karabakh. While Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan literally got away with murder, he decided to expand Turkey’s dependence on drones. Over the past year, the Turkish military has built a drone base at a former airport in northern Cyprus that Turkey has illegally occupied for nearly half a century. This base, combined with the capabilities enabled by a new Turkish satellite that Elon Musks SpaceX is to launch, will extend the operational range of Turkish drones across the Eastern Mediterranean. That Turkey is threatening NATO partners such as Greece and sides with designated terrorist groups like Hamas against Israel should be a wake-up call to the Biden administration.

Increasingly, it appears Erdogan is looking to undermine other Biden initiatives. Take Ethiopia, where the Biden administration has worked admirably to contain Ethiopian Prime Minister and Nobel Laureate Abiy Ahmeds. genocidal campaign against the Ethiopian population of Tigray. Biden asked his friend Senator Chris Coons to speak with Abiy. Biden then appointed Jeffrey Feltman his special envoy to seek peace in the Horn of Africa. Most recently, USAID Administrator Samantha Power visited the country to try to convince Abiy to end attempts to collectively punish Tigrayans and authorize aid in the region. Abiy refused to meet with her.

Instead, in recent days, Abiy has visited Turkey, ostensibly to promote diplomacy. In reality, it seems that the meeting was organize the delivery of the Bayraktar TB2 and Anka-S drones to Abiys forces to be used against the Tigrayans. Such drones could be a game-changer in the Horn of Africa as they were in the South Caucasus when Azeri forces invaded the Armenian cities of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Indeed, Erdogan’s actions are to drone proliferation what Pakistani nuclear scientist AQ Khan was to nuclear weapons. Erdogan and his clients may seek ethnic cleansing against Yazidis, Armenians and Tigrayans, but, for both ideological and financial reasons, Erdogan doesn’t care.

Like Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken prefers to sign strongly worded statements. More and more, adversaries and allies ignore it. If America was projecting strength, maybe Biden and Blinkens’ words would matter. But when America projects weakness, dictators like Erdogan and Abiy simply flout American interests and the foundations of post-WWII liberal order. What is happening in Afghanistan is bad enough, but Biden and Blinkens’ helplessness means such atrocities could become the rule rather than the exception.

Michel Rubin (@ mrubin1971 ) is a contributor to Washington Examiner Beltway confidential blog. He is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.