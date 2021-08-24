Sleaze Watchdog Diversity Warning After Boris Johnsons’ Oxford Appointment

(Photo: WPA Pool via Getty Images)

The British anti-sleaze watchdog has warned it lacks visible diversity after Boris Johnson’s friend’s appointment to the University of Oxford turned him into an all-white body.

Lord Evans of Weardale, chairman of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, wrote to Cabinet Minister Michael Gove expressing concerns over the decision to appoint the town’s lawyer, Ewen Fergusson, to its ranks.

Town attorney Ewen Fergusson, who posed with Johnson in an infamous photo of members of the Oxfords Bullingdon Club catering company, was appointed to the ethics committee along with Professor Gillian Peele last month.

Their arrival follows the departure of Monisha Shah, the only minority ethnic group of the watchdog.

In a newly published letter to Gove, Former MI5 chief Lord Evans said the ethnic makeup of the body should be duly taken into account in the next appointment to fill a vacant post.

Committee members expressed concerns about our lack of visibility

diversity now as a group, he writes.

With a mandate spanning public life, the Committee must be representative of the people we serve.

Lord Evans has said there will be a new vacancy on the committee from January 2022, when Dr Jane Martins’ term will end.

We hope that this point of diversity can be taken into account by the Cabinet Office in the recruitment of future members of the committee.

Lord Evans of Weardale (Photo: David Mirzoeff – PA Images via Getty Images)

The exclusive Bullingdon Club was known for its lavish dining and a tradition of tearing down restaurants. Fergusson was a member at the same time as Johnson and David Cameron.

Fergusson was one of six Bullingdon Club members who attended a fundraising event for Johnson’s mayoral bid for London, according to a 2008 report in the Daily Mail.

Angela Rayner, Deputy Leader of the Labor Party and shadow cabinet minister, told HuffPost UK: Being the companion of Boris Johnson of the Bullingdon Club should disqualify someone from sitting on the committee who is supposed to meet the standards of politics and public life.

Out of 173 candidates, there were to be many candidates more representative of British society and eminently more qualified than the Prime Ministers’ cronies.

The government should now publish the interview scores received by each candidate – while protecting their identity, and confirm how many of the 173 candidates were deemed nominable so that we can see if there was any bias or favoritism in that nomination.

Labor MP Chris Bryant, who chairs the Commons Standards Committee, added: If you only have the Bullingdon Club’s version of the standards in public life, you might start to worry about the nation.

My personal opinion is that more of these appointments should be made without the interference of government ministers, especially when there is a close connection to another cabinet member. Otherwise, it just discredits the whole system.

Former member of the Shah committee fought last year that the disproportionate effect of the pandemic on BAME communities and the fact that we have yet to see a plan to deal with it was an example of structural inequality in the UK.

She said the Black Lives Matter movement shows that the norms of public life must be matched with institutions that entrench injustice and inequality.

When Fergusson was appointed, former committee chairman Sir Alistair Graham said the move was pathetic.

It’s really hopeless if you have to be a college comrade of Boris Johnson to be able to sit on the committee that’s supposed to be looking at the sleazy, he said.

The government insisted Fergusson apply through an open and fair competition, in accordance with the governance code for public appointments.

His request was considered by an advisory review committee, before the final decision was taken by the prime minister on the advice of ministers such as Gove.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: We have received the letter and will respond to it in due course.

The ministry pointed to the latest published data on public appointments showing that 55% were women, up from 47% the previous year and 37% in 2012/13. Some 16% of appointments were made to people from ethnic minorities, up from 13% the previous year.

