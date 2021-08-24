Turkey can’t handle more refugees, says Erdoan to EU’s Michel

Photo: AA / File

President Recep Tayyip Erdoan had a telephone conversation with EU Council President Charles Michel yesterday (August 22) about recent developments in Afghanistan.

Turkey’s main objective is to achieve lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan, as well as the evacuation of its citizens from the country seized by the Taliban, Erdoan told Michel, according to a statement from the communications directorate of. the Presidency.

Erdoan said Ankara wants a smooth transition in Afghanistan and if the necessary steps are not taken, adding that if the necessary steps are not taken, immigration from Afghanistan will increase even more, posing a serious challenge for both Turkey and European countries.

The EU must help the Afghan people in Afghanistan and in neighboring countries, especially Iran, he stressed.

Erdoan said Turkey is already home to at least five million refugees and the country cannot bear an additional “migration burden”.

Noting that Turkey has received a request from the EU for the acceptance of local staff, who work for the EU mission in Afghanistan, in Turkey, he said member states have only opened their doors to to a small portion of the people who served them.

Posting on Twitter, Michel described the Afghan issue as “a common challenge for Turkey and the EU”.

“Full understanding of the need to ensure the safe exit of nationals, local staff and families and to provide support to vulnerable Afghans and host communities in the region,” he wrote.

Some European countries have suggested designating Turkey as a “safe third country” for refugees from Afghanistan. Austria and Belgium said the EU-Turkey agreement on Syrian refugees should be expanded to include Afghans.

UK Defense Secretary noted yesterday that they were planning to set up an asylum request center in Turkey. The US State Department also suggested Turkey as a place of application for people who worked with them in Afghanistan.

Turkey’s foreign ministry rejected both statements, saying Ankara had not been approached about the matter.

Contradictory statements by Erdoan

Under pressure from opposition anti-migration rhetoric, the president has made conflicting statements on the issue in recent weeks.

On August 6, he said Turkey would continue to accept refugees “because we manage its funding well,” apparently referring to the EU-Turkey deal, according to which Ankara receives financial support from Brussels in exchange for preventing refugees to travel to Europe. .

However, on August 19, he remark, “Turkey has no duty, responsibility or obligation to be Europe’s repository for refugees.”

A day later he noted, “We have always opened our doors to people who fled their country in a controlled manner.”

The president had repeatedly threatened to send refugees to Europe and carried out this threat in early 2020 when Turkey opened its borders with Greece and relaxed controls in the Aegean Sea.

Thousands of Afghan refugees have entered Turkey in the past two months. Turkey is building a wall on its border with Iran to curb irregular migration. (AS / VK)