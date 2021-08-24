UK struggles for influence as Afghan crisis strains relations with US

LONDON (AP) The disorderly exit of Western military forces from Afghanistan and the rapid takeover of the country by the Taliban have stunned British officials and strained the United Kingdom’s privileged relations with its most important ally, the United States .

London’s powerlessness so far to change Washington’s course is also a blow to British hopes that an assertive global Britain will be a major global player following its exit from the European Union.

The main stumbling block ahead of an emergency summit of Group of Seven leaders on Tuesday is a deadline for US efforts to evacuate thousands of Americans, Afghans and others from Kabul. US troops are expected to complete their mission on August 31, and Britain wants an extension. President Joe Biden has left that possibility open, but the Taliban is calling the date a red line, saying extending the U.S. presence would provoke a backlash.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called the virtual G-7 meeting in hopes of having an impact on the chaotic course of events. Britain currently holds the Presidency of the Club of Rich Nations.

Johnson and Biden spoke by phone on Monday, and Johnson’s office said leaders agreed to continue working together to ensure those who are eligible to leave can do so, including after the initial phase of evacuation. He did not specify.

British officials recognize the limits of their influence, saying the airlift will end when US troops leave.

We’ve spoken to other NATO nations before about staying, and that hasn’t proven to be a viable option, Johnsons spokesman Max Blain said. We will have to leave the airport at the same time as the Americans.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, who called the US deal with the Taliban that set the August 31 deadline a mistake, adopted an almost pleading tone, saying that if Biden extended the operation for even a day or two, that would give us an extra day or two to evacuate people.

Because we’re really down to hours now, not weeks, and we have to make sure we tap into every minute to get people out.

Around 1,000 British troops are stationed at Kabul airport, alongside around 6,000 US troops, to manage the evacuation.

Senior British Army officers have expressed anger over the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying it reveals the void of the special transatlantic relationship, a phrase used since World War II to emphasize the links of history, friendship and diplomatic interests shared between London and Washington.

More than 150,000 British troops served in Afghanistan in the years following the 2001 US invasion, the largest contingent after the Americans and 457 killed in the campaign.

Biden had warm words about the alliance when he and Johnson first met at a G-7 summit in England in June.

We have claimed that the special relationship is not lightly said to be the special relationship between our people, Biden said.

Although the two leaders adopted a positive tone when they met, they have very different temperaments. Biden strongly opposed Britain’s exit from the European Union which was championed by crowd-pleasing populist Johnson, and once called him a physical and emotional clone of the former president Donald Trump.

Britain’s lack of influence with Washington underscores the fragility of Johnson’s goal of making post-Brexit global Britain a key international player and bridge between the United States and Europe.

Leaders across Europe were relieved when Biden replaced Trump, an isolationist who has repeatedly denigrated NATO and insulted allies in the Americas. Biden renewed the United States’ commitment to global climate change goals, which Trump had torn apart, and reassured allies that the United States was back as a reliable partner.

But he has stuck to Trump’s pledge to end the U.S. war in Afghanistan, even as the speed of the Taliban takeover this month surprised Washington and its allies.

Opponents say Johnson’s reluctance to work closely with the EU and his decision to cut Britain’s foreign aid budget, citing the economic blow from the pandemic, makes Global Britain a little more than a slogan.

And they accuse the government of a slow and disorganized response to the Afghan crisis. Foreign Minister Dominic Raab was on vacation in Greece as the Taliban marched to the Afghan capital, returning a day after the fall of Kabul on August 15.

Johnson spoke to Biden by phone on August 17, two days after the fall of Kabul. In a bland statement after the call, Johnsons office said it decided to continue to work closely on this topic in the days and weeks to come to allow as many people as possible to leave the country. British media reported that it took 36 hours for Biden to respond to the call from British leaders.

British Armed Forces Minister James Heappey admitted Britain would have liked a more conditional US withdrawal, but insisted the special relationship remains strong.

Of course, when you don’t agree with your closest friend, it hurts, it causes consternation on both sides of the relationship, ”he told Sky News. “But absolutely no one should think that the US and UK have anything other than the deepest and strongest relationship.

Thomas Gift, director of the Center on US Politics at University College London, said events in Afghanistan would make other Western powers more adamant that, even under Biden, the American leadership will pursue policies it considers in its own interest, regardless of criticism from the international community.

But he said Biden remained much more of an international team player than Trump.

What we are seeing here is not just a watered-down version of an America First, America Alone foreign policy, he said. If we saw Biden on a given issue, an extremely important issue came to a different conclusion than many other world leaders.

