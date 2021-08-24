Joe Biden forced by Boris Johnson to extend Afghanistan evacuation window beyond August 31

US President Joe Biden is under pressure from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to extend the evacuation window in Afghanistan beyond its current August 31 deadline, the UK government has said.

Johnson will press Biden for an extension of the airlift during an emergency summit of Group of Seven leaders on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported. The virtual meeting was called by Great Britain.

Biden did not rule out the possibility of extending the deadline for the Taliban’s swift takeover, but said on Sunday he hoped it would not be necessary.

“If their schedule gets longer for even a day or two, it will give us a day or two more to evacuate people,” British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Monday. “Because we’re really down to hours now, not weeks, and we have to make sure we use every minute to get people out.”

For more Associated Press reporting, see below.

Biden’s reluctance to heed Britain – or other allies who have called for a postponement of the US withdrawal – is the latest evidence that the “special relationship” between the UK and the US is an alliance unbalanced.

Around 1,000 British troops are stationed at Kabul airport, alongside some 6,000 American troops, as part of efforts to manage the chaotic evacuation. Some British military leaders have said Britain should continue the operation alongside other NATO allies once the Americans leave.

But British Armed Forces Minister James Heappey said “there is a stark reality that there would be no international airlift without the way the United States supports it.”

“The mission in Kabul this week is fundamentally supported by a US presence, not only in terms of the number of troops they have at the airport to keep it safe, but also the role the US Air Force is playing. in air traffic control and all other aerodrome services, ”he told Sky News.

Heappey also acknowledged that an extension would require an agreement from the Taliban, as well as the United States.

More than 150,000 British troops served in Afghanistan in the years following the 2001 American invasion – the largest contingent after the United States – and 457 died in the campaign. Senior British Army officers have expressed anger at the US withdrawal, saying it exposed the void of the transatlantic “special relationship” – a phrase used since World War II to emphasize the links of history, language, culture and diplomatic interests shared between Britain and the United States

Biden had warm words about the alliance when he and Johnson first met at a G-7 summit in England in June.

“We have affirmed the special relationship – it is not said lightly – the special relationship between our people,” Biden said.

Although the two leaders adopted a warm tone when they met, they have very different temperaments and perspectives. The president has fiercely opposed Brexit, Britain’s exit from the European Union that Johnson has championed, and has already called Johnson a “physical and emotional clone” of former President Donald Trump.

Johnson spoke to Biden by phone on Tuesday, three days after Kabul fell to the Taliban. In a bland statement after the call, Johnson’s office said the two leaders “have decided to continue working closely on this matter in the days and weeks to come to allow as many people as possible to leave the country”.

British media reported that it took 36 hours for Biden to respond to the British leader’s call.

Britain’s lack of influence with Washington underscores the fragility of the Conservative government’s goal of making post-Brexit “Global Britain” a key international player and bridge between the United States and the United States. ‘Europe.

European leaders were relieved when Biden replaced Trump, an isolationist who has repeatedly denigrated NATO and insulted US allies. Biden renewed the United States’ commitment to the global climate change goals, which Trump had torn apart, and reassured allies that America was back as a reliable partner.

But he has stuck to Trump’s pledge to end America’s two-decade war in Afghanistan, even as the speed of the Taliban takeover this month surprised Washington and its allies.

Heappey acknowledged that Britain would have liked a US withdrawal from Afghanistan “more conditionally”. But he insisted the special relationship remains strong.

“Of course, when you don’t agree with your closest friend, it hurts, it causes consternation on both sides of the relationship,” he said. “But absolutely no one should think that the US and UK have anything other than the deepest and strongest relationship.”

Kim Darroch, former British ambassador to the United States, called the Afghan withdrawal a “foreign policy disaster” whose consequences would persist for years to come.

“It’s going to take a long time for the West as a whole – because it’s a Western failure, a Western disaster, not just the UK and the US – to get over it all, to get our back. reputation, ”he told the BBC. .