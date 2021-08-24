Iraq seeks mediation role with regional summit – Opinion

After decades of conflict, Iraq will present itself as a regional mediator as it hosts a leaders’ summit this week despite foreign influence in its territory and a crushing financial crisis.

The Baghdad meeting on Saturday aims to give Iraq a unifying role in dealing with the crises shaking the region, according to sources close to Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and King Abdullah II of Jordan have announced their intention to attend, as has French President Emmanuel Macron, the only official expected from outside the region.

Iranian, Saudi and Turkish leaders were also invited.

Kadhemi came to power in May last year after months of unprecedented mass protests against a ruling class seen as corrupt, inept and subordinate to Tehran.

The new prime minister had headed the Iraqi National Intelligence Service for nearly four years, forging close ties with Tehran, Washington and Riyadh.

His appointment sparked speculation that he could serve as a rare mediator among capitals.

In the past, under Saddam Hussein, Iraq was a feared and despised state in the region and everyone saw it as a threat, Iraqi political expert Marsin Alshamary said.

After the US-led invasion in 2003, it became a weak state, subject to outside influences and interference.

But Saturday’s summit, she said, could be a positive thing for Iraq.

Renad Mansour of Chatham House said the goal was to transform Iraq from a country of messengers to a country that leads negotiations.

The organizers have been quiet about the meeting agendas.

But Baghdad has already hosted closed-door meetings between Tehran and US ally Riyadh in recent months.

Powerful regional rivals severed ties in 2016.

If confirmed, the presence of Iranian and Saudi officials this weekend would be notable in itself. Iraq, for its part, has been caught for years in a delicate balancing act between its two main allies, Iran and the United States. The ambition is for Iraq not only to be a playground, but to actually have a potential role as a mediating force, Mansour said.

Iran wields major influence in Iraq through armed groups allied within the Hached al-Chaabi, a powerful state-sponsored paramilitary network.

Since the 2019 anti-government protests, dozens of activists have been killed or kidnapped.

Some say the killers are known to the security services and despite promises of government arrests, they are still at large because of their ties to Iran.

Shiite factions operating under Hashed are also accused of dozens of attacks this year against US interests in Iraq.

Kadhemi is under pressure from pro-Tehran armed factions, which demand the withdrawal of the 2,500 American troops still deployed in Iraq.

Turkey is another regional power with an outsized presence in Iraq.

Ankara regularly targets northwest Iraq in operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which Turkey considers a terrorist organization.

The Kurdish separatists, who have led a decades-long insurgency against Ankara, have bases in the rugged mountains on the Iraqi side of the border.

Turkish operations have at times killed civilians and angered Baghdad, but it remains reluctant to alienate a vital trading partner.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was invited to Saturday’s conference, although his presence has yet to be confirmed.

By calling the summit, Kadhemi is also making a bet on the domestic front, less than two months before the legislative elections.

While he himself isn’t in danger of re-election, he will have a lot at stake.

There will be another coalition government and the various parties will have to agree on a compromise prime minister, Alshamary said.

Iraq, long plagued by rampant corruption, poor services, dilapidated infrastructure and unemployment, is facing a deep financial crisis made worse by falling oil prices and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Iraqis are in trouble, Mansour said, adding that many faced corruption.

It has been the summer of hospital fires and lack of electricity, drought … and more generally a political system that neither meets the needs of Iraqis nor represents Iraqis, Mansour said.

But the Saturday conference mainly concerns countries in the region.

Iraq wants to regain control of its trajectory, said a foreign observer on condition of anonymity.

Above all, it no longer wants to suffer the effects of regional tensions on its territory.