Conservative empty hospital promises kill souls, doctor says | Rachel Clarke

In my first year as a doctor, I witnessed the stinking reality of the collapse of NHS real estate. When I got to work one morning at the Emergency Assessment Unit, the frenetic hub that most critically ill hospital patients passed through, I discovered he had stopped smelly. Men in helmets shouted orders to nurses, porters evacuated patients on carts. I was told that a main drain pipe on the upper floor had ruptured, with foreseeable consequences of rancid and unsanitary conditions. So much for being a world famous NHS teaching hospital: we were literally inundated with slurry.

I remembered these unsavory events from Sajid Javid, who tweeted last week: waiting to open one of 48 new hospitals [sic] later today. Imagine bragging about having built all these New hospitals when the ones that exist are so run down and run down that they can’t even contain their human excreta.

Javid’s tweet met with a chorus of derision. The point was that the Health Secretary was not on his way to a new hospital at all, but rather to a new cancer unit, built within the existing Cumberland Infirmary in Cumbria, which itself was opened. in 2000 by then Prime Minister Tony Blair. As Siva Anandaciva, chief policy analyst at the Kings Fund health think tank, the dish, the phrase new hospital could suggest that the NHS will see its hospital stock increase with new fully staffed hospitals offering a full range of services. But in reality, the promised investment is likely to pay for new facilities at existing hospital sites and the redeployment of existing staff.

I shared the public fury. Because what is precisely wrong with simply telling the truth and saying that you are delighted to open a new cancer unit? Why belittle all the effort, hard work and legitimate pride of its staff by pretending that this is a real hospital? I don’t lie to my patients. So why does the Health Secretary think he is exempt from the NHS duty of franchise, lying to NHS staff, patients and voters?

Needless to say, these questions are rhetorical. From the moment Boris Johnson became Prime Minister, he has sought to convince voters of his compassion and decency through outlandish promises to build dozens of shiny new NHS hospitals. First, in August 2019 he pledged an additional $ 1.8 billion to help rebuild tattered NHS real estate, although $ 1 billion of that was immediately exposed as not money at all. nine. Moreover, as experts were quick to point out, the figure was a drop in the ocean after the ravages of NHS infrastructure caused by a decade of austerity underfunding.

Johnson learned from criticism. Size, he realized, was everything. At the 2019 Conservative Party conference, new funds had swelled to $ 3 billion, and by the end of the year he fought in the general election over a clear pledge to build and fund 40 new hospitals over the course of the next decade. Reporters quickly found that, in fact, only six upgrades to existing hospitals had actual funds committed, and the number of new hospitals funded was precisely zero. Instead, various NHS trusts would barely share $ 100million in seed money to help them make plans on paper for 34 future projects.

It doesn’t matter that the numbers don’t add up. Like Get Brexit Done, 40 New Hospitals was another three-word sound clip that made headlines. Johnson duly repeated it ad nauseum. By October of last year, like Pinocchio’s nose, the numbers had risen again. This time a mind-boggling 48 new hospitals were promised, or, as Johnson put it: the biggest hospital building program in a generation. You can disentangle this claim on the back of an envelope. With a new hospital of around 500 million euros, 48 ​​of them would clearly require 24 billion and not the 3.7 billion promised by Johnson. The numbers just don’t add up.

Why is this so important? Well, in case the new Health Secretary hasn’t noticed, NHS staff are feeling pretty roughed up after 18 months of Covid. By claiming he was opening a new hospital, Javid curtailed the efforts of local staff who broke their backs to secure the commissioning and operation of a new cancer center amid a global pandemic . It is as disrespectful as it is dishonest. He treats NHS staff like fools.

More importantly for patients, there is the direct impact on patient safety of a neglected and decaying NHS infrastructure. In the same week Javid faked his new hospital visit, several NHS hospitals in England warned of the risk of catastrophic roof collapse as building materials reached the end of their useful life there is over ten years old. The inability of governments to properly maintain our hospitals means that operating theaters have to be closed when it rains too hard. Downpours that trigger blackouts in vital machinery that keeps patients alive. MRI scanners that end up unused because improper maintenance has resulted in preventable malfunctions.

More fundamentally, when a government insists that two plus two is five, it undermines public confidence in politics. The hallmark of Johnson’s approach to the NHS, ever-grander promises, ever more out of touch with reality, are, for this doctor, soul-destroying.