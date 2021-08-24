Turkey urges Europe to take responsibility for Afghan migrants …





(MENAFN – AzerNews) By Vugar Khalilov Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged European countries to take responsibility for Afghan migrants amid the unrest in Afghanistan. In a telephone conversation with EU Council President Charles Michel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on August 23, Erdogan said a new wave of migration would be inevitable if proper action is not taken in Afghanistan. and Iran, adding that European countries must sincerely take responsibility before the problem turns into a crisis. During the conversation with Michel, Erdogan stressed that Turkey, which currently hosts 5 million refugees, cannot bear an additional migratory burden. Recalling that EU member states only host a small part of the people who served the EU mission in Afghanistan, Erdogan said the problem cannot be solved with such token measures. Stressing the importance of sincere and comprehensive cooperation, Erdogan said that Turkey is unwilling to take responsibility for third countries regarding the Afghan crisis. During the meeting, President Erdogan also touched on the resumption of negotiations for Turkey’s accession to the EU, the update of the customs union and the implementation of the March 18 agreement in his together, including visa liberalization. Stating that the latest developments in Afghanistan reveal the importance of Turkey’s involvement in the European Union’s PESCO project in the field of defense and security, President Erdogan said that Turkey’s current priority is the evacuation of its citizens in Afghanistan, as well as the achievement of lasting peace and stability there. During the phone call with Johnson, Erdogan said Afghans should receive assistance on their own lands and in neighboring countries so that migration from Afghanistan does not cause further humanitarian tragedies. The Turkish president said this migratory pressure can be reduced by increasing financial contributions from relevant United Nations agencies, in particular the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). Recalling the importance of sincere and comprehensive cooperation, Erdogan said that Turkey is unwilling to take responsibility for third countries regarding the Afghan crisis. During the meeting, President Erdogan discussed the resumption of Turkey’s EU membership negotiations, the update of the customs union and the implementation of the March 18 agreement as a whole. , in particular visa liberalization. Stating that the latest developments in Afghanistan reveal the importance of Turkey’s involvement in the European Union’s PESCO project in the field of defense and security, President Erdoan said that Turkey’s current priority is the evacuation of its citizens in Afghanistan, as well as the achievement of lasting peace and stability there. During the phone call with Johnson, Erdogan said Afghans should receive assistance on their own lands and in neighboring countries so that migration from Afghanistan does not cause further humanitarian tragedies. The Turkish president said this migratory pressure can be reduced by increasing financial contributions from relevant United Nations agencies, in particular the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). — Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz #AFGHAN IMMIGRATION TO TURKEY

#PRESIDENT OF THE EUROPEAN COUNCIL CHARLES MICHEL

#RECEP TAYIP ERDOGAN

#COUNCIL OF THE EUROPEAN UNION

#BORIS JOHNSON MENAFN23082021000195011045ID1102665147

