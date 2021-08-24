Politics
Ian Botham’s appointment as trade envoy suggests Boris Johnson may have lost the plot altogether
The term shark jumping is widely used in the entertainment industry. He describes the moment in a long series where the plot swings in an outrageous and implausible direction as a way to keep viewers interested and increase ratings. I doubt the expression has ever been used in politics, but with the appointment of Baron Botham of Ravensworth to be the UK’s trade envoy to Australia, Boris Johnson’s government seems to have really taken the plunge.
Ian Botham was a very good cricketer, one of England’s best all-rounders, and his work for various charities has been quite commendable. But would you have as your trade ambassador someone who, when appointed to the House of Lords last year, said he looked forward to spending time in the second chamber when they debated anything? something I know like sport or the countryside. Is it no good if it’s a trade deal with Japan?
And would you have in a diplomatic role someone who once said that Pakistan is the kind of place to send your mother-in-law for a month, all expenses paid? And could you think twice before appointing a man to negotiate with Australia who voiced the following opinion: Australians are like their country big and empty?
But then our government doesn’t seem to care what everyone thinks. Lord Botham is an adopted Yorkshire man who speaks as he finds him and in a political firmament where populism trumps governing, the fact that our new trade envoy to Australia not only has no experience of his work but seems particularly incompetent to do it doesn’t seem to matter.
There is also a case of double standard to respond to. Tories have turned to England striker Marcus Rashford, saying he should stick to football and not get involved in politics when he launched his campaign for children from disadvantaged backgrounds to provide school meals free. But a former cricketer whose previous experience in international relations required a bat and a ball is being brought into a role which after Brexit would appear to have deep political and economic significance.
The answer would be that Lord Botham, in name at least, is in fact a politician, a man who gave his first speech as a member of the House of Lords in November of last year, and has since voted 66 times in the second bedroom.
On all but one occasion, when the proposal was to maintain the exclusion of two other Lords, Lord Botham voted against the proposal or the tabled amendment. Whatever the subject, from the Domestic Abuse Bill to the Air Traffic Management and Unmanned Aircraft Bill to the Heather and Grass Bill, and everything in between. two, Lord Botham expressed dissatisfaction.
Whatever the proposal, Lord Botham opposes it and in doing so he put the cross on Crossbencher.
This is something that readers of The Daily Telegraph will be aware of. In his occasional columns for the newspaper, Lord Botham rages against wide awake culture, the BBC and those who seek to stop people from shooting animals. He wrote that his role in the Lords is to stand up for ordinary rural people like me.
He is certainly not afraid to stand up and be counted, and this can be a valuable quality in a negotiator, but, as a trade envoy, Lord Botham will demand tact, diplomacy and a lot of personal charm. , and be something more than a charismatic Everyone with a propensity to deny.
Johnson is right to be concerned about his ratings dropping, but it’s unlikely that it will rekindle interest in his longtime theater of the bizarre. In fact, this may be further proof that he lost the plot.
