Boris Johnson’s 3 demands on the Taliban in the G7 crisis talks – “Hotbed of terror” | United Kingdom | New





Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised “the enormous and enormous effort of our military” to rescue thousands of people stranded in Afghanistan, but said we must lift thousands more as the conflict escalates rapidly. His comments come as Joe Biden insisted he would withdraw US troops before the August 31 deadline, despite the Prime Minister’s pleas that we must provide “safe passage for those who want to go out. “TThe Prime Minister also insisted on three demands, declaring “Afghanistan cannot become fertile ground again. ”

Question: Do the Western powers need more time for the evacuation efforts from Afghanistan? Boris Johnson: “I think, first of all, you have to understand how much has already been accomplished, just since August 14, we have evacuated 9,000, the UK alone has taken 9,000 people out of Kabul, I think 57 flights – a huge, huge effort by our military. “We will continue until the last possible moment. But you heard what the President of the United States had to say, you heard what the Taliban said. “I think you have to understand the context in which we are doing this, we are convinced that there are thousands more that we can get out of it. “But the situation at the airport is not improving, there are public order problems, these are painful scenes for those trying to get out, and it is also difficult for our soldiers. “What we did today at the G7 was that we brought together the major Western powers and agreed not only on a common approach to handling the evacuation, but also on a roadmap for how we are going to engage with the Taliban, because it will probably be a Taliban government in Kabul. “The number one condition that we, as G7, are setting is that they must guarantee, until August 31 and beyond, a safe passage for those who want to go out. “Some will say that they do not accept this and some, I hope, will see the meaning, because the G7 has a very important weight – economic, diplomatic and political.”

Q: What makes you think the Taliban want to step in and listen to our demands for things like safe passage? Mr Johnson: “I am totally realistic about the Taliban and I don’t think anyone will claim that this is anything other than a very difficult situation. But that doesn’t mean we have to ignore the influence. That we have. “We want to help with the humanitarian crisis, the hardships that people in Afghanistan, people fleeing Afghanistan, are going to go through. The G7 has enormous leverage. “Today the G7 agreed – we brought them together – and they agreed on a roadmap for future engagement with the Taliban. “So if these huge funds are finally released for use by the Afghan government and people, then what we are saying is that Afghanistan cannot become fertile ground again, Afghanistan cannot become a fertile ground. Narco state, girls must be in school until the age of 18, and so on. “These are important things that we appreciate as the G7, these are things that unite us in the west, these are things that we have fought for for years in Afghanistan, and for which the people of this country gave their lives. “The point that has been made today by the leaders of the G7 is that we remain committed to these values ​​and we remain committed to Afghanistan. “But the number one condition we insist on is a safe passage beyond the 31st, beyond this initial phase, for those who want to leave Afghanistan.” DO NOT MISS

SAS sparks fury in US as leader complains British “make us look bad” [REPORT]

Covid threat: Rise of New York mutant variant alarms scientists [INSIGHT]

Taliban LIVE: Afghan resistance movement grows [ANALYSIS

“I think possibly the point that Joe Biden has been trying to make is it is very difficult for western powers to try to impose that sort of order on a country if a country is unwilling to do it itself. “I think what we all want to see now is the UN helping to lead a political process that will try to bring Afghanistan forward, take it to a different future, without Afghanistan feeling it has to subcontract or outsource its government to foreign powers or to expeditionary forces. That’s got to be what we’re all working for. “It will take patience, and it will take time. But in the meantime, what we need to do is to use our very, very considerable influence as G7 to work on the new powers in Afghanistan to insist on safe passage and to follow the path that we think is compatible with our values and which will enable us to engage positively with them in the future.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1481390/Boris-Johnson-G7-Afghanistan-in-full-evg The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos