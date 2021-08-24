READ: Full letter from Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon to Boris Johnson on Afghanistan





PREMIER Nicola Sturgeon has written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson asking him to increase the number of Afghan refugees hosted by the UK.

She also called for more clarity on a meeting to take place with the devolved government.

Below is the full text of Sturgeon’s letter to Johnson. FULL LETTER FROM NICOLA STURGEON TO BORIS JOHNSON: Thank you for your letter of August 20 requesting Scotland’s continued support in the resettlement of vulnerable Afghans to the UK and your recognition of the role Scotland is already playing in the Afghan resettlement and assistance policy. I would like to take this opportunity to reiterate that Scotland is committed to playing its part in welcoming and supporting people fleeing Afghanistan, both through the locally employed staff support program and the resettlement of refugees. We will work with the UK government, COSLA, local authorities and other partners in Scotland to support these programs and provide people with the safety and security they need to rebuild their lives. I recognize the incredibly difficult circumstances under which British officials and military personnel operate in Afghanistan. Their work is invaluable to those they are able to help, and it is crucial that the UK does everything possible to help people reach a place of safety. It is imperative that these urgent evacuation operations take care of as many people as possible. I ask you in particular to ensure that those who have worked to support British interests in Afghanistan can benefit from the Afghan policy of relocation and assistance, whether or not they have been directly employed by the British government. We must do all we can to support those at risk for the help and assistance they have given us. Scotland is proud to play its part in supporting people arriving from Afghanistan who have worked for the UK. I salute the work of the Scottish local authorities who have taken in families as part of the Afghan resettlement and assistance policy and of those who are preparing to do so. The Scottish Government also welcomes your announcement of a refugee resettlement program to support Afghan nationals. I’m glad this is in addition to Afghans arriving through resettlement and the UK’s existing commitments to resettling refugees around the world. Refugee resettlement is about meeting the needs of the most vulnerable, and I note your approach to prioritize women and girls, as well as those at risk of human rights violations. While acknowledging the pressures on accommodation capacity, we are concerned that the commitment to resettle 20,000 “long-term” refugees and only 5,000 in the first year is not enough in the context of the unfolding humanitarian crisis. We believe a commitment to a substantial increase in numbers is needed and urgently seek more details on how civilians, especially women, girls and others in need of shelter, will be protected. As you know, all 32 Scottish local authorities have participated in the Syrian Resettlement Program, with over 3,500 refugees being hosted in communities across Scotland under this and the Vulnerable Children Resettlement Program. We want our local authorities to be able to continue to provide strong support to refugees. To do this, we need more details on the new Afghan citizen resettlement program, including arrival times and funding to support the involvement of local authorities, as well as broader services that are essential to help people to settle down and start to rebuild their lives. . People in our communities, including Afghans whose family and friends are still in Afghanistan, are upset and concerned about how people will be able to leave and find a safe place. I want to know more about humanitarian route options for people in Afghanistan. In the current situation, many people will find it extremely difficult to reach a safe place directly. We must work to reduce the risk that people will be forced to take dangerous journeys or become vulnerable to exploitation by traffickers. During the Westminster debate on Wednesday August 18, you agreed to a summit with the decentralized nations. I would be grateful for more details on the plans for this. I also welcome the commitment you made during the debate that the UK will not return Afghan nationals who have applied for asylum in the UK. Given the dire situation in Afghanistan, I expect the Interior Ministry to review Afghan nationals’ asylum claims swiftly and compassionately. Any cases that are the subject of an asylum appeals process, or in which people have previously been denied asylum on the grounds that Kabul is safe, should also be urgently reviewed. I look forward to receiving more details on the evacuation, safe routes and resettlement from Afghanistan as soon as possible. Scotland is committed to playing its part and I sincerely hope that communities across Scotland can become involved in the humanitarian response in solidarity with the Afghan people.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenational.scot/news/19534993.read-first-minister-nicola-sturgeons-full-letter-boris-johnson-afghanistan/

