Arup Raha Former IAF chief, India should not get militarily involved in Afghanistan

Former IAF chief Arup Raha warns India: “Should not get militarily involved in Afghanistan”

India should not get militarily involved in Afghanistan, former IAF chief Arup Raha said on Monday, warning that China and Pakistan would burn their fingers in closing in on the Taliban. The former Indian Air Force (IAF) chief marshal said the policies of the Taliban in China and Pakistan would backfire on them because of their “dishonest intentions” to get involved in Afghanistan.

“I don’t think India should put the boots on the ground over there and be in trouble. Military engagement in Afghanistan is dangerous, and India shouldn’t be part of such a future American movement. or NATO forces, “Raha told PTI. in an interview.

Recalling the adage about Afghanistan that it is the “graveyard of empires,” the former IAF chief said the United States of America (USA) had lost more than 2,000 troops in the country between 2001 and 2021.

Raha, who led the IAF from January 1, 2014 to December 31, 2016, said that the United States having left strategically important Afghanistan, which shares borders with several countries in Central Asia, countries like China, Pakistan and even Russia say they are going to “have a good time” in the region.

“There is no possibility that this will happen because the Taliban will not listen to any of them. China is trying to appease them by offering them money in the name of development,” Raha, former chairman of the Committee of chiefs of staff of the three wings of the Indian armed forces, asserted.

He said the Chinese are wary of the possibility of the Taliban getting involved in Xinjiang province and infiltrating its jihadist culture there, where the communist country has “mistreated Uyghur Muslims and suppressed and oppressed them.”

“In two to five years, China will feel the heat of the jihadist movement in Xinjiang, which shares its borders with Afghanistan.

China will face huge problems; they already have problems in Tibet, Hong Kong and Taiwan. They will have their hands full. In two to five years there will be total chaos as far as the Taliban is concerned, “he said.

Rejecting claims by Taliban leaders that they have changed and are a softer version of their old selves, Raha said they are “barbarians and will do what they are taught”.

Shortly after the lightning takeover of Kabul by the Taliban following the withdrawal of American forces, China was among the first countries to express its readiness to develop relations of good neighborliness, friendship and cooperation with the United States. ‘Afghanistan.

A Taliban delegation, led by the head of its political committee, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who visited China last month during his talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, had promised not to allow the group Xinjiang Uyghur Muslim activist, the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), to operate from Afghanistan.

Hours after the fall of Kabul on August 15, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said the Afghan people had “broken the chains of slavery”.

Raha said that with organizations like Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan active in the country, settling in Islamabad is likely to face a challenge if the Taliban consolidates in Afghanistan.

He said the Afghan people have good strength and good weaponry but are not ready to fight the Taliban.

“I don’t think foreigners should get too involved, let Afghans fight for their freedom and decide what they want to do and how they want to live,” he said.

Questioning why the Western world should decide on their way of life, Raha said it was not fair and claimed that the West got involved in Afghanistan for its own sake, including business, industry. and the powerful arms lobby in the United States.

