Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad’s pro-Taliban rally exposes Pakistan





Amid the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan, a rally was organized in Occupied Pakistan Kashmir (PoK) by supporters of the Taliban insurgent group who proved and exposed Pakistan’s claims not to support terrorist groups.

According to a report, videos have emerged from the region that show executives of the Pakistan-based terrorist groups Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) participating in the rally and firing shots into it. air on Monday.

The leaders of the two terrorist groups then addressed the rallies.

In further embarrassment for the Pakistani government, some reporters also posted photos of Taliban leader Mullah Baradar and ISI leader Faiz Hameed offering a namaz together.

Not to mention that Pakistan was among the first countries to vote in favor of the Taliban’s violent seizure of control of Afghanistan following the withdrawal of American forces. Prime Minister Imran Khan and many Pakistani ministers have made controversial statements, claiming that the Taliban are not “bad people” and that they are trying to rule Afghanistan along Islamic lines.

A senior Republican lawmaker alleged Sunday that Pakistan and its intelligence services had played a key role in promoting the Taliban and allowing them to take control of Afghanistan.

Mullan Barader, Sheikh Hakim and Faiz Hameed, ISI leader in a prayer line. pic.twitter.com/H3UHargijD

– Tajuden Soroush (@TajudenSoroush) August 21, 2021

Congressman Steve Chabot, co-chair of the India Caucus, said in his remarks at the Hindu Political Action Committee virtual gala on Sunday that he applauded the Indian government for welcoming Afghan religious minorities who have good reason to fear persecution. the Taliban and their evil domination.

“On the other hand, we all know that Pakistan and in particular its intelligence services have played a key role in promoting the Taliban and eventually enabling them to gain the upper hand. people, ”said Chabot.

Meanwhile, a firefight at one of the gates at Kabul International Airport killed at least one Afghan soldier early Monday, German officials said, with the latest chaos engulfing Western efforts to evacuate those fleeing. the takeover of the country by the Taliban.

The airport shooting came as the Taliban sent fighters north of the capital to eliminate pockets of armed resistance to their flash takeover earlier this month.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, two weeks before the United States was ready to complete the withdrawal of its troops after a costly two-decade war.

(To receive our electronic paper daily on WhatsApp, please click here. We allow sharing of the PDF document on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Posted on: Monday August 23, 2021 4:44 PM IST



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freepressjournal.in/world/afghanistan-crisis-lashkar-e-taiba-jaish-e-mohammads-pro-taliban-rally-exposes-pakistan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos