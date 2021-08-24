PM Modi congratulates Indian players on exemplary performances at World Under-20 Athletics, India News News

Speaking to Twitter on Monday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Indian players for their exemplary performances at the World Under-20 Athletics Championships in Nairobi and the World Junior Wrestling Competition.

The athletes won two silver medals and a bronze medal at the World Under-20 Athletics Championships in Nairobi. The country’s male and female contingent won a total of 11 medals, including four silver medals at the 2021 World Junior Wrestling Championships.

The Prime Minister said it was a great sign that athletics is gaining popularity across India. He also congratulated the teams and expressed his wishes for the future.

Picking speed and success! Congratulations to our athletes for winning 2 silver medals and a bronze medal at @ WAU20Nairobi21. Athletics is gaining popularity all over India and this is a good sign for the times to come. Best wishes to our hard working athletes. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 23 Aug 2021

On the microblogging site, Modi said, “Selection speed and success! Congratulations to our athletes for winning 2 silver medals and a bronze medal at @ WAU20Nairobi21. Athletics is gaining popularity all over India and this is a great sign for the times to come. Best wishes to our hard-working athletes. ”

Modi also tweeted: “More power for talented wrestlers! At the 2021 World Junior Wrestling Championships, our male and female contingent come back with a total of 11 medals including 4 silver. Congratulations to the team for the success and best wishes for their future endeavors. ”