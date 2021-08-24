Politics
Boris Johnson hits back at Taliban over Afghanistan demands
Boris Johnson said leaders of the industrialized group of G7 countries have agreed on a “road map” to engage with the Taliban after their takeover of Afghanistan.
Earlier today, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said no evacuations from Afghanistan would be allowed after the August 31 deadline.
At a press conference in Kabul, he said: “August 31 is the allotted time and after that it is something that goes against the agreement.
“All people should be deported before that date.
“After that, we do not allow them, it will not be allowed in our country, we will take a different position.”
Boris Johnson’s response to the Taliban
Boris Johnson responded by saying that the Taliban must accept safe passage for those who wish to leave Afghanistan beyond August 31.
He told broadcasters after the meeting: “What we did today at the G7 was that we brought together the major Western powers and agreed not only on a common approach to handle the evacuation, but also to ‘a roadmap for how we’ are going to engage with the Taliban, because it will likely be a Taliban government in Kabul.
“The number one condition that we set as the G7 is that they must guarantee, until August 31 and beyond, a safe passage for those who want to go out.
“Some will say that they do not accept this and some, I hope, will see the meaning, because the G7 has a very important weight – economic, diplomatic and political.”
In a joint statement released by Downing Street, G7 leaders affirmed their commitment to Afghanistan, in particular “through a renewed humanitarian effort by the international community”.
G7 statement on Afghanistan
The statement from the leaders said they supported the UN in coordinating the immediate international humanitarian response in the region.
They said: “We affirm our enduring commitment to the Afghan people, especially through a renewed humanitarian effort by the international community.
“To this end, we support the United Nations in coordinating the immediate international humanitarian response in the region, including unimpeded humanitarian access to Afghanistan, and will collectively contribute to that response.
“Within this framework, we will cooperate together and with neighboring countries and other countries in the region to support Afghan refugees and host communities as part of a long-term coordinated regional response.
“We call on all of Afghanistan’s partners to support this effort and broader regional stability through multilateral channels.
The statement went on to say that the legitimacy of any future government in Afghanistan depends on the approach taken by the Taliban to meet international obligations and ensure a stable Afghanistan.
They said: “Any future Afghan government must adhere to Afghanistan’s international obligations and its commitment to protect itself against terrorism; protect the human rights of all Afghans, especially women, children and ethnic and religious minorities; uphold the rule of law; allow unhindered and unconditional humanitarian access; and fight effectively against trafficking in human beings and drugs.
“We call on all parties in Afghanistan to work in good faith to establish an inclusive and representative government, including with the meaningful participation of women and minority groups. ”
They added: “We will work together, and with our allies and countries in the region, across the UN, the G20 and more broadly, to bring the international community together to address the critical issues facing Afghanistan. In doing so, we will judge the Afghan parties by their actions, not their words.
“In particular, we reaffirm that the Taliban will be held accountable for their actions aimed at preventing terrorism, on human rights in particular those of women, girls and minorities and on the search for an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan.
“The legitimacy of any future government depends on the approach it takes now to meet its international obligations and commitments to ensure a stable Afghanistan.
