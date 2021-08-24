Jaishankar to brief parliamentary leaders on situation in Afghanistan on Thursday | Latest India News





Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Monday that Foreign Minister S Jaishankar would brief leaders of political parties in Parliament on the situation in Afghanistan on August 26. Earlier, Jaishankar said the Foreign Ministry (MEA) would brief lawmakers according to the instructions. by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sharing the time and place of the meeting, Joshi said Jaishankar would speak to leaders of the PHA main committee room in Delhi at 11 a.m. on Thursday and email invitations were being sent. As the crisis in Afghanistan worsens following its takeover by the Taliban and the fall of the elected rear-western government, led by Ashraf Ghani, several countries have rushed to evacuate their citizens through the Kabul airport, which has seen disturbing incidents in recent days as residents have grown desperate to escape the rule of the Islamic Emirate. Earlier today, a member of the Afghan security forces was killed and three others were injured in a shootout with unknown assailants at Kabul airport. Read also | Trust no one, says Biden of Taliban promises to Afghanistan India has also evacuated its citizens as well as desperate Afghans, including members of minority communities like Sikhs and Hindus, from the war-torn country. Narendra Modi’s government is set to complete its evacuation process with two more flights from Afghanistan during the day. So far, six flights – some run by the Indian Air Force, while others owned by Air India – have completed their missions with the evacuation starting August 16 bringing back more than 700 people. Read also | ‘Hundreds of fighters’ march towards resistance stronghold in Panjshir Valley, Taliban say The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) said the Indian government is committed to ensuring the safe return of all Indian nationals from Afghanistan. The MEA said the main challenge for travel to and from Afghanistan is the operational status of the Kabul airport. India was reportedly allowed to operate two flights a day from Kabul to evacuate its nationals stranded in Afghanistan. The clearance was granted by US and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) forces, controlling operations at Hamid Karzai International Airport in recent days. Read also | India to vaccinate all returnees from Afghanistan against polio free of charge On August 17, two days after the Islamic militant group completed its smooth capture of Kabul with minimal resistance, India said it would issue emergency electronic visas to Afghan nationals wishing to come to the country. given the crisis prevailing in their country. . All Afghans, regardless of their religion, can apply for the “e-Emergency X-Misc Visa” online and the applications will be processed in New Delhi. The visa would initially be valid for six months, officials said.

