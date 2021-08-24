Elgar Parishad Case: Waging War on the Country over NIA Conscription Charges; no mention of offer to kill PM





The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has proposed to charge the 15 people arrested in the Elgar Parishad case with 16 offenses, including that of waging a war against the country which provides for a maximum death penalty.

In its draft indictment submitted to a special court earlier this month, the NIA said the accused conspired to organize sophisticated weapons to attempt or cause the death of an official. Police in Pune, who carried out the initial investigation into the case, had indicated in their draft indictment that the weapons were linked to a plot to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Although the NIA does not mention the prime minister, an NIA official said the proposed indictment has not been the subject of specific allegations and that evidence on this will be part of the trial. Pune police claimed to have seized a letter where it was located. Charged activist Rona Wilson approached the Bombay High Court citing a report that said prosecution evidence entered into her electronic device was concealed through malware two years before her arrest in 2018. The NIA alleged that the 15 defendants are active members of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) and that the Elgar Parishad event in Pune on December 31, 2017 was organized to exploit the community sentiment of Dalits and other classes across state and provoked them. on behalf of the caste to create violence, instability and chaos in Pune district, in various places including Bhima Koregaon and Maharashtra state. He said the accused conspired to demand and organize Rs 8 crore for the annual supply of M-4 (sophisticated weapon) and recruited students from various universities to commit terrorist activity. While the defendants are registered in 16 common sections, they have also been charged with different offenses under other sections. For example, academic Anand Teltumbde was charged under an article relating to the destruction of evidence. The other accused are: Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Surendra Gadling, Shoma Sen, Mahesh Raut, P Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira, Sudha Bharadwaj, Gautam Navlakha, Hany Babu, Ramesh Gaichor, Jyoti Jagtap and Sagar Gorkhe. The project also mentions Father Stan Swamy, who died in custody last month. The case against him has been appeased. He also mentions six fugitive defendants. In addition to waging a war against the country, the charges include sedition, incitement to hostility between groups, criminal association and the relevant sections of the Illegal Activities (Prevention) Act. On the basis of the indictment, the special court will now decide on the sections under which the accused can be charged.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/waging-war-on-country-in-nia-draft-charges-no-mention-of-bid-to-kill-pm-7466030/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos