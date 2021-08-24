Work demands election commission investigation

Labor calls on the Election Commission to investigate Conservative spending in Hartlepool.

The party spent 86,991.77 out of a 100,000 spending limit and reported spending 0 on transportation.

Official rules state that the prime minister’s flight to the region to campaign should be split between the party and the government.

The Labor Party has called for an Election Commission inquiry into the Conservative Party’s spending in the Hartlepool by-election, saying Prime Minister Boris Johnson treats the rules on election spending “with contempt”.

MP Angela Rayner, Deputy Leader of the Labor Party, wrote to Bob Posner, chief executive of the Election Commission, on Tuesday asking the Election Commission to investigate. The letter can be viewed in full below.

The letter came in response to Insider’s report on Monday that the Conservative Party’s return of spending in Hartlepool’s by-election declared “zero” spending on transportation, despite Johnson’s flight to the area for campaign in the constituency in a government jet.

On April 1, at the start of the campaign, Johnson flew from London Stansted Airport to Teesside International Airport, first for an official government visit to a DIY store in Middlesbrough, then for a visit to political campaign in Hartlepool with Conservative candidate Jill. Mortimer. Mortimer ultimately won the by-election.

The Ministerial Code states that “when a visit is a mixture of political and official commitments, it is important that the department and the Party each bear an appropriate proportion of the actual cost”.

Election finance rules specify that transportation costs must include the cost of transportation “of party members, including staff members … to and from the electoral area … where they campaign on behalf of the candidate. “.

In his Tuesday letter, Rayner said that if the Tories paid part of the actual cost of the theft, then the Election Commission should investigate the possibility that those costs were covered by a party donor.

“Can you confirm that if the Prime Minister’s travel was subsequently paid for by the Conservative Party and / or a Conservative Party donor, as in the case of the decoration of the Prime Minister’s apartment, these expenses should be included in the expense report as election expenses? ”Rayner wrote.

“The Prime Minister treats laws and rules that declare election expenses, donations and financial interests with contempt. His contempt for the rules and laws that maintain standards and integrity in our public life has polluted our politics and has an extremely damaging impact on public life. confidence in our politics and our democracy, ”she wrote.

The Election Commission investigation into funding for the renovation of the Downing Street apartment, which was reportedly secretly funded by Tory donors, is still ongoing.

In the letter, Rayner asked Posner if he would ensure that “any evidence of illegal and criminal behavior in violation of Representation of the People Act, including, but not limited to, failure to report election expenses and in-kind donations, the submission of false statements and any other wrongdoing ”is referred to the police.

Rayner’s letter follows a letter from Labor MP Anneliese Dodds MP to Conservative Party co-chair MP Amanda Milling asking for an explanation of who paid for Johnson’s jet and proof that the Conservatives didn’t have not violated the ministerial or electoral code – the expenditure law.

Read the entire letter from Angela Rayner to Bob Posner:

Dear Bob

I am writing to you about funding for the Prime Minister’s travel for political campaign purposes. As you know, the Prime Minister traveled by plane to campaign in the Hartlepool by-election on April 5 during the regulated period for the by-election, but none of the Prime Minister’s travel expenses are included in the Tories’ by-election expense report, which was submitted with 0 transportation expense.

This appears to be a blatant violation of the Ministerial Code which states that government resources must not be used for party political purposes, and that “when a visit is a mixture of political and official commitments, it is important that the ministry and the Party each cover an appropriate proportion of the actual cost. I have already written to the Secretary to the Cabinet and to the Government’s independent adviser on the interests of ministers, Lord Geidt, asking for an investigation into the Prime Minister who broke the code.

Election Commission guidelines state that transportation costs include the cost of transporting volunteers, party members, staff members or other activists around the electoral area or to and from the electoral area where they are campaigning. on behalf of the candidate. Can you confirm that this includes travel by the Prime Minister to and from the electoral area by private plane and car to campaign on behalf of and with the candidate (as evidenced by the social media posts posted by Jill Mortimer)?

The guidelines of the Election Commission also make it clear that transportation costs paid by a political party or third party or reimbursed by a political party or third party, presumably including the Conservative Party or a Conservative Party donor, should also be included in statements of expenditure. . Can you confirm that if the Prime Minister’s travel was subsequently paid for by the Conservative Party and / or a Conservative Party donor, as in the case of decorating the Prime Minister’s apartment, these expenses should be included? in the expense report as an election expense?

As you know, given your ongoing investigation into the funding arrangements surrounding the redecorating of the Prime Minister’s apartment, the Prime Minister treats laws and rules that report election expenses, donations and financial interests with contempt. . Its contempt for the rules and laws that maintain standards and integrity in our public life has polluted our politics and has an extremely damaging impact on public confidence in our politics and democracy.

I know that you take the responsibility of the Election Commission to promote public confidence in our democratic process and to ensure that its integrity is respected with the utmost seriousness. With this in mind, I hope that, in accordance with the Commission’s general obligation to monitor compliance with the rules on candidate expenses and donations, you will investigate this case to determine whether any wrongdoing has been committed, including other shady deals involving Tories Party donors secretly reimburse or reimburse Conservative Party or public money and / or wipe Prime Minister debts from taxpayer billing.

I hope that during your investigation, you will also report to the police any evidence of illegal and criminal behavior in violation of the Representation of the People Act, including, but not limited to, failure to report. election expenses and in-kind donations, the submission of false statements and any other wrongdoing.

Given the public interest in this matter, I will make this letter public.

Regards

Angela Rayner MP