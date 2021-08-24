Politics
China is an existential threat to the United States
The following is a slightly edited transcript of remarks Gordon Chang made during a debate on Newsweek’s China podcast. You can listen to the podcast here:
I believe China is a threat to the United States and to the international community. I also believe it’s more than just a competitor, as President Biden said, and it’s more than just an adversary. It is in fact our enemy.
We don’t need to speculate on this because in May 2019, People’s Daily, China’s most authoritative publication, has declared a “People’s War” in the United States. It’s more than rhetoric. We know the tactics against us were malicious and they have pursued them relentlessly.
For example, we know that last year, and possibly early this year, China was inciting violence on American streets in an attempt to overthrow our government. It is more than subversion. It is an act of war. We may have seen China organizing protesters on American streets. There is credible evidence of this, particularly on May 31, one block north of the White House, the night that St. John’s Church was burned down.
But in any event, we know that China has been malicious. They accuse the United States of triggering COVID-19. And that has been a constant propaganda theme from China. We know that China steals hundreds of billions of dollars in US intellectual property every year. China is trying to overthrow our government, and we must understand that our policies must be reciprocal.
We must treat China as it treats us.
America wants to have good relations with China as we do with other countries. It’s just that China has made it extremely difficult, especially in recent years. China should understand that the international rules-based system is something they benefit from. But in fact, they don’t. And recently, the Chinese Foreign Ministry even told us that it rejects the rules-based international order. They say it’s the American version of the law of the jungle. So unfortunately, they don’t accept it. And we have heard from Xi Jinping and his officials that they believe the current international order is no longer appropriate, that it should be replaced.
They speak of “tianxia” or “everything under the sky”, in reference to the ideology of two millennia of Chinese emperors who not only had the right to rule everything under the sky, but in fact, the sky has them there. constrained. Now of course they didn’t, but that’s their ideology. And this is what Xi Jinping and his officials are now talking about.
So they don’t want to compete with the United States in the international system. They don’t even want to adjust this system to be more to China’s taste. In fact, they want to turn it all around together.
We should listen to what Chinese officials are saying, because it is the best indication of what they think, in terms of what China is doing.
Yes, China is profiting from the US market, but it is trying to compete with us in a destructive way.
Gordon G. Chang is the author of China’s impending collapse. Follow him on Twitter: @GordonGChang.
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author.
