Xi Jinping talks about common prosperity that frightens the rich

IN A SPEECH in 2016, Xi Jinping, President of China, explored the roots of an idea that is now troubling the country’s tycoons and depresses the stock market idea that could motivate China’s crackdown on private tutoring, its fines anti-trust on Internet companies, its new guidelines on treating workers in concert and its steps towards a property tax, as well as inspiring large charitable donations from some of the nation’s most important companies. This idea is common prosperity.

Common prosperity, Xi said, has been an ideal of the Chinese people since ancient times. He was married by his predecessors as the leader of the Communist Party. (Even Deng Xiaoping, who was famous for letting some get rich first, insisted that they then help others catch up.) The ideal does not only appear in Marx but also in Confucius, a Xi said. He quoted a well-known line from the Talks, which says something to the effect that a wise leader does not care about poverty but about inequality; not that its people are too few, but that they are too divided. (It’s more vivid in the original Chinese.)

The idea is therefore not new. But it is newly important. The term has appeared 65 times in Mr. Xis’ speeches or meetings this year, according to Bloomberg. A recent example is the powerful Central Commission for Financial and Economic Affairs, which defines and enforces the party line on the economy. He discussed the idea at his August 17 meeting.

But what exactly does this mean? The party has clarified what it does not imply: It does not imply that everyone will eventually enjoy equal prosperity. Entrepreneurs who create their own wealth, work hard with integrity, and have the courage to start their own businesses should be encouraged. The egalitarian turn will not be brutal either. It must be pursued step by step in a gradual manner, the committee reiterated this month.

But the objective also excludes maintaining the status quo. We must not allow the gap between rich and poor to widen, Xi insisted in January. People in the top fifth of Chinese households enjoy disposable income more than ten times that of people in the bottom fifth, according to official figures. Disposable incomes in the cities are two and a half times higher than in the countryside. And the richest 1% own 30.6% of household wealth, according to Credit Suisse, a bank (compared to 31.4% in America).

Unfortunately, the definition of what will count as common prosperity is complicated by the sheer volume and variety of aspirations and exhortations that often follow track terms, aspirations that might be laudable or lamentable depending on details that have yet to be formulated. , let alone disclosed.

Common prosperity will require a stronger safety net for the unfortunate, better pensions, more equal access to public services, including education and health. This will result in an olive shaped income distribution that is oily in the middle but thin at the bottom and top. China has about 400 million people living on an income of between 100,000 and 500,000 yuan (about 15,000 to 77,000 dollars) for a family of three or the equivalent. He wants to double that number to 800 million people in about a decade, according to the Development Research Center, a think tank attached to the Chinese State Council.

The party says it will increase the role of taxation in the fight against inequalities. It will reasonably adjust the high incomes. But it still has to quantify this reasonableness by specifying future tax rates or thresholds. Additionally, the government revised personal income taxes in 2018, making another attempt unlikely soon, according to Gabriel Wildau de Teneo, a risk consultancy firm. A crackdown on tax evasion and illicit income is more likely. This week, the party’s corruption watchdog said it had asked more than 24,800 party cadres in Hangzhou City to conduct a self-examination and confess any illegal borrowing from companies. local or other conflicts of interest.

Most egalitarian governments just tweak taxes and transfers. But China’s reach is wider. He also defends two other types of redistribution: voluntary donations from the rich (Tencent, an Internet giant, invested $ 7.7 billion in its social initiatives shortly after the August 17 meeting) and what sometimes calls for pre-distribution. This can lead to a change in the distribution of national income between wages and profits. A Common Prosperity Demonstration Zone in Zhejiang Province, for example, includes a target to increase the labor share in the province’s income from 47.8% (in 2017) to over 50%.

The share of labor is not easy to measure and even less to manipulate. It has declined steadily in many developed economies, thanks to deep-seated forces such as globalization and technological change. But Chinese workers could benefit from policies such as the government’s new pay-per-view worker guidelines, which aim to improve their wages and bargaining position. Certainly, investors in the odd-job economy fear that these policies will leave them a smaller slice of the pie. The share price of Meituan, a food delivery giant, has fallen 18% since the guidelines were released.

As with many of its flagship initiatives, the party will not impose a common approach to common prosperity. Local authorities will be encouraged to explore effective means adapted to local conditions, he said on August 17. Zhejiang cities are striving to add the label to various initiatives, ranging from bridging the gap between urban and rural areas to promoting the spiritual wealth of the people. Over time, successful projects will be said to be in line with Mr. Xis’ vision; in reality, his vision will merge around them.

However, it is not because common prosperity remains nebulous that it is in vain. Achieving common prosperity is not only an economic issue, but also an important political issue, Xi said in January. The party hopes that reviving this ancient ideal will help strengthen the foundations of his rule. Confucius was the first to arrive again. Where there is contentment, says the sage, there will be no upheaval.