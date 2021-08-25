



Boris Johnson receives daily updates on the increase in coronavirus cases in the UK but is not ready to impose further restrictions when schools return in the fall, sources said. Nicola Sturgeon said she could not rule out the reimposition of measures in Scotland after a sharp rise in infections over the past week. The number of cases in Scotland soared to 4,323 within 24 hours to Tuesday, the highest daily figure since the start of the pandemic and nearly three times the number a week earlier. Cases are also increasing rapidly in North Ireland. In England cases also continue to increase but at a slower rate than elsewhere in the UK there were 23,474 new cases reported, an increase of just 762 the previous Tuesday. The Scottish First Minister said she could not completely rule out having to reimpose certain restrictions to regain control of the pandemic if the number of people infected continues to rise. In England, scientists from Sage and Nervtag, the government’s virus emergency committee, have raised concerns that the third wave of coronavirus, after subsiding in late July, has started to hit again. increase and is too high before the start of the new school term next week, when the mixture of high school students without the bubble system is expected to contribute to the surge. A source from Whitehall said the Prime Minister monitors the rate of cases across the UK on a daily basis but there are no plans to impose new lockdown restrictions to reduce the number. Cases in Scotland started to rise last Thursday, three days after the start of the new school year. However, that time frame would be too narrow to have a major impact on rates, and Scotland’s chief medical officer said the increase was more likely linked to the restrictions being lifted on August 9 rather than the return of students. . Hospital admissions continue to rise across the UK, but at a lower rate than cases. Yesterday 174 new deaths in the UK were reported, the highest daily figure since early March. This figure will be linked to the surge in infections in mid-July following the Euro 2020 tournament. Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Gregor Smith said: We seem to be in a catching-up phase right now with the rest of the UK, and I think timing is of the essence here, especially in this which relates to when people take their vacations, when schools are either up or out of place, and when restrictions have been relaxed in each of those respective countries, which is absolutely crucial. Right now what seems to be happening is that we are in that catching-up phase, especially with England. You will recall that they released a lot of the measures they had put in place a little earlier than us and saw a fairly rapid increase in cases at that time, which have since started to slow down. .

