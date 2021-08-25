Videojournalists play a vital role in portraying a soft image of the country: Senator Faisal





ISLAMABAD, August 24 (APP): The Chairman of the Standing Senate Committee on Information and Broadcasting, Senator Faisal Javed, said on Tuesday that video journalists have a vital role to play in portraying the positive and peaceful image of a country, because they had played a major role in the success of Pakistan. Government Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

I have seen video journalists cover PTI Jalsas and sit-ins with passion and zeal. They have played a major role in the success of our government, he said at the trophy unveiling ceremony of the Rawalpindi / Islamabad Video Journalists Association 1st Tennis Ball Cricket Tournament here at the National Press Club.

He said that sport is very important for health and that this type of tournament should be held regularly.

I learned from Prime Minister Imran Khan that the exercise was very important. Whether Imran Khan is in a Jalsa or in the countryside, he has never quit his exercise, so we have to keep it in our daily routine, he said.

Faisal was of the opinion that the tennis ball tournament was a good event to organize as people often start playing cricket from a tennis ball. I also tried to pass a bill on the media so that we can deal with the problems they face, he added.

He said Imran Khan was the only ruler who from day one declared that “giving peace a chance”. Imran Khan was the one who said that the Afghanistan issue cannot be solved by war and now the whole world agrees on it, he said.

Speaking about the recently concluded Kashmir Premier League, he said the league portrays both sides of Kashmir. In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) a league was played and people saw the beautiful places there while the illegally occupied Indian Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is kept in fear and captivity by the Indian government, he said.

Kashmiris living in IIOJK should have the right to make their own decisions. We will raise the voice of Kashmir on all platforms. Imran Khan has always said not to give up hope and the way he fights for the cause of Kashmir, the day is not far off when the IIOJK sees freedom, he said.

