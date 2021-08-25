Politics
Indonesian capital relocation plan “still underway”, says Jokowi
JAKARTA – President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo said on Tuesday that the government will implement its $ 32 billion plan to move the Indonesian capital from Jakarta to the island of Borneo, while the strongest candidate to succeed him to date has assured that he supports this decision.
Widodo on Tuesday inspected newly completed sections of a 97 km toll road connecting the two largest towns in East Kalimantan province, Balikpapan and Samarinda.
With Widodo now in his second and final term, the announcement shows new impetus for the relocation plan, a proposed solution to Jakarta’s overcrowding, pollution and flood risk.
Not only is it the first toll road in Kalimantan, the Indonesian part of the island of Borneo, but it also provides access to the site planned for the new Indonesian capital in a now wooded area.
“To build a new capital, the most important aspect is access to the infrastructure in the area to ensure logistics,” Widodo said in a speech broadcast on YouTube. “We are inspecting the site to see in detail where [we can build] the port, the airport, etc., which means that the new plan for the capital is still relevant. “
Shortly after his re-election in 2019, Widodo announced a 466 trillion rupee ($ 32.3 billion) plan to move Indonesia’s administrative capital to East Kalimantan, citing chronic trafficking from Jakarta and foundations in distress, as well as the need to stimulate economic activities and growth in the eastern half. from Indonesia. Jakarta will remain the country’s financial and commercial hub.
But the plan took a back seat during the COVID-19 pandemic as the government reallocated much of the budget and focus on tackling the country’s health crisis and its impact on Asia’s largest economy. South East.
Shortly before the pandemic, the project attracted Masayoshi Son, CEO of SoftBank Group, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Since then, no mention of their involvement has been made.
Now the relocation has taken on a new sense of urgency. In its June report, the environmental group Greenpeace warned that Jakarta faces a “double threat” from both rising oceans and land subsidence, with 17% of the city’s area expected be below sea level by 2030.
A more recent article published on the architecture website Rethinking The Future confirmed what the people of Jakarta already know: Southeast Asia’s largest metropolis, with a population of around 11 million, is “a chronically congested capital which suffocates with smoke and drowns in polluted water”. The article also calls Jakarta the “worst designed place” on the planet.
But delays caused by the pandemic have raised doubts as to whether Widodo will be able to lay enough groundwork for the capital project to move forward and start moving the capital before his term ends in October 2024.
Another important question is whether his successor will continue the project.
Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, who was Widodo’s big rival in the 2014 and 2019 elections before joining the cabinet, has regularly conducted voter surveys of likely candidates for Indonesia’s next president over the past two years.
On Tuesday, Subianto said he supported the relocation plan while accompanying Widodo during the site inspection.
“I advised the president that this is a strategic plan and that we must have courage to move the capital,” Subianto said.
“I think it’s already very well planned, with many [relevant] studies conducted, “said the former army general.” I am very supportive and told the president that we have to continue with this. “
