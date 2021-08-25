Is China’s Common Prosperity Plan Good or Bad for Luxury?





What happened: In 2022, ahead of the 20th National Party Congress, President Xi Jinping added common prosperity to his agenda to support China’s middle class. Currently, it appears that Xi Jinping’s end goal is to “adjust excessive income” and work towards poverty eradication. But the government’s large-scale crackdown sent stocks plunging, echoing shockwaves in the investment community. According to Fortune, LVMH shares have fallen nearly 10% since Tuesday, propelling luxury mogul Bernard Arnault to third place on Forbes’ list of the richest people in the world. Kering also recorded dramatic losses, with shares down 9.47 percent over the same period, while Richemont fell 6.6 percent and Burberry fell 5.51 percent. Forbes and The Wall Street Journal reported that a massive sell-off of shares in LVMH, Kering, Herms and Richemont created inconvenience, ultimately leading to a market loss of $ 70 billion in the week following Jinpings’ speech. The Jing socket: At first glance, luxury brands should celebrate the call for common prosperity. Minimizing the risks of income inequality should be a priority for every government because, in the long run, these policies will encourage economic mobility, stimulate consumption and promote economic growth. However, it is still unclear how Beijing intends to restrict unreasonable income. If the authorities decide to pursue a wealth tax, upper-class citizens will see their after-tax income reduced. In addition, Beijing could even impose a luxury tax on specific product categories and goods. In 1991, the United States tried a similar approach when President George HW Bush added luxury taxes on expensive goods like yachts, private jets, jewelry, and cars to reduce the country’s budget deficit. . But the policy remained tainted due to the disastrous impact on various industries. According to the Joint Committee on Taxation and The Boston Herald. In addition, these large job losses have cost the government more than $ 20 million in tax revenue and the Treasury an additional $ 2.7 million in unemployment benefits, according to a study by Republicans on the Congressional Joint Economic Committee. . A tax-the-rich mantra does animate middle-class voters, but it has dire repercussions on luxury consumption. Considering that over the past decade, luxury brands have bet their future on China, without imagining a reality in which Chinese demand could cool down, most brands are ill-prepared to take the rocky road. who awaits them. As the highly contagious Delta variant wreaks havoc in the West and Beijing pushes China towards a new long-term strategy, it is high time for the luxury industry to consider a diversification strategy. The Jing socketreports on major news and presents our editorial teams’ analysis of the key implications for the luxury industry. In the recurring column, we analyze everything from product declines and mergers to heated debates popping up on Chinese social media.

