Pakistan’s problematic victory in Afghanistan





The Afghan Taliban and their Pakistani army bosses are back in Kabul ahead of the 20th anniversary of September 11. The Pakistani Army’s Interservice Intelligence Directorate (ISI) has supported the Taliban since the group’s inception in the mid-1990s. Under intense pressure in September 2001, the ISI briefly withdrew its experts and assistance, creating the the same panic and the same flight towards the Taliban that the American withdrawal has just provoked towards the Afghan army. But the ISI quickly renewed its support and this assistance continues today. The victory of the Taliban / ISI in Afghanistan will have important consequences for Pakistan, some of which can be dangerous and violent.

Mullah Omar, the founder of the Taliban, was trained by the ISI during the war against the Soviets in the 1980s. When he was injured, he was treated in a Pakistani hospital. After the Soviets withdrew from Afghanistan, he was one of many warlords fighting for control of the country. When he created the Taliban, the Pakistani army gave him support for the campaign on Kabul in 1996 which gave the Taliban control of most of the country. Pakistan provided the Taliban army with experts and advisers, oil for its economy and was their supply route to the outside world.

After the American invasion of Afghanistan, Omar went into exile in Pakistan with most of his lieutenants. With the help of the ISIs, they rebuilt infrastructure in border areas and gradually stepped up attacks against NATO and Afghan forces. Pakistani aid went far beyond sanctuary and refuge for leaders, cadres and their families, it included training, weapons, experts and fundraising assistance, especially in the Gulf states. . On occasion, Pakistani advisers have accompanied the Taliban on missions inside Afghanistan. The ISI is particularly close to the Haqqani network among the Taliban. Omar probably died in Karachi; his death has not been announced for months.

It’s fair to assume that the ISI helped the Taliban plan its blitzkrieg this summer. The Taliban’s take of the north reflected memories of its enemies using bases there in the late 1990s to resist the Taliban and the CIA using these facilities to bring down the Taliban in 2001. The plan also prioritized the seizure of border posts, especially in the west, which prevented Iran from providing aid to its Hazara Shiite allies in Afghanistan.

Officially, Pakistan has said it supports a political solution, but there is no indication that it pushed the Taliban to strike a deal with Ghani’s government. We will soon see if the Taliban includes other political parties in the new regime.

Islamist parties in Pakistan celebrated victory in Afghanistan. There is no doubt that the ISI hails the fall of Kabul as the humiliation of a second superpower, but it is savvy enough to rejoice in private.

Other ISI clients are big winners as well, notably the Lashkar-e-Tayyiba group, which carried out the Mumbai attacks in 2008, also with ISI support and attacker training. This group has long been closely linked to the Taliban and has hundreds of fighters integrated into the Taliban.

Another beneficiary of the collapse of the Afghan government will likely be the Pakistani Taliban who have been at war with the Pakistani military for years. The Afghan Taliban have a troubled relationship with their Pakistani counterpart. Certainly, the individuals of the Afghan Taliban are in contact with their Pakistani co-religionists and will offer a safe haven in their new conquests. There may be a serious step back in time.

The Afghan Taliban are virulent anti-Shiites. There have already been incidents of violence. This will increase sectarian tensions in Pakistan, which has a much larger Shia population than Afghanistan.

The Biden administration has shown a curious lack of interest in Pakistan. Routine contacts with the military, diplomats and spies continued, but President Biden ignored the country. He did not speak with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. Khan is the elected leader of the sixth most populous country in the world with a growing arsenal of nuclear weapons. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited New Delhi but not Islamabad. The Kabul fiasco should be a wake-up call to get involved.

