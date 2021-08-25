Boris Johnson To Unlock Huge Funds For Taliban If They Accept G7 Orders | United Kingdom | New





The Prime Minister made the shocking statement yesterday as he organized an emergency virtual meeting of the G7. It’s unclear how much money the Taliban will have access to if they agree to the terms, but the International Monetary Fund froze £ 330million earlier this month.

In addition, a joint statement by G7 leaders, as well as UN and NATO secretaries general, pledged to contribute to humanitarian funds in the region if the Taliban agreed to make efforts to prevent terrorism. This means that the total amount the Taliban will have access to if they agree exceeds hundreds of millions of pounds. The prime minister said at the meeting: “Today the G7 agreed on a roadmap for future engagement with the Taliban. “If these huge funds are ultimately thawed for use by the Afghan government and people, then what we are saying is that Afghanistan cannot become fertile ground again, Afghanistan cannot become a narco- State. , girls must be in school until the age of 18, and so on.

He stressed that these are the values ​​for which many have died. He continued, “These are important things that we appreciate as the G7, these are things that unite us in the West, these are things that we have fought for for years in Afghanistan, and for which the people of this country gave their lives. “The point that has been made today by the leaders of the G7 is that we remain committed to these values ​​and we remain committed to Afghanistan. “But the number one condition we insist on is a safe passage beyond the 31st, beyond this initial phase, for those who want to leave Afghanistan.” READ MORE: Meghan Markle’s UK charity issues devastating statement on Afghanistan

The statement released by the G7 made similar demands on the Taliban – who kept women indoors and prevented them from going to school or work during the last time they were in power in years. 1990. They said: “We call for respect for obligations under international human rights law, including the rights of women, girls and minority groups, and for international humanitarian law to be respected in all circumstances. “ The statement continues: “We support the United Nations in coordinating the immediate international humanitarian response in the region, including unimpeded humanitarian access to Afghanistan, and will collectively contribute to that response. “By doing this, we will judge the Afghan parties by their actions, not their words. “In particular, we reaffirm that the Taliban will be held accountable for their actions aimed at preventing terrorism, on human rights in particular those of women, girls and minorities, and on the search for an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan. DON’T MISS: Taliban LIVE: Afghan resistance movement is gaining momentum [INSIGHT]

