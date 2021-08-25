Need courage to move the capital, go on, sir!





Defense Minister (Menhan) Prabowo Subianto conveyed his advice to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) regarding national capital relocation (IKN). Prabowo's message conveyed when accompanying Jokowi to directly review the access road to the map new capital in the province of East Kalimantan, Tuesday (8/24/2021). Prabowo shared suggestions with the head of state that IKN candidate location is a strategic location. Also Read: Prabowo Asks For IDR 1.7 Quadrillion Defense Budget, How Many Trillion? According to him, it takes courage to move the capital so that it can separate the center of government from the center of the economy. "We must have the courage to move the capital, to separate the center of government from the center of finance, commerce and industry," said Prabowo, quoted on the official website of the Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia. Prabowo felt that the relocation of the country's capital had been carefully prepared through various studies and considerations. For this, it also supports the plan to be pursued.

"I think I really support this, I suggest to the president that we must continue, sir, this is my suggestion, and the Minister of Public Works has also assured that this is indeed a very mature preparation", Prabowo explained. Read also: The Coordinating Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries is closely monitoring the Cijago and Serpong-Cinere toll highway projects Prabowo was indeed present directly to accompany Jokowi when he visited the location of the access road to the planned new capital. The access road is located on the Balikpapan-Samarinda KM 14 toll road that the President passes from the town of Samarinda to the town of Balikpapan. Jokowi himself also briefly revealed the results of his exam, including a conversation with Prabowo. "We are looking at this in more detail because in order to build a new capital, the most important thing is the infrastructure to get there first to bring the logistics later," the president said on the spot.

