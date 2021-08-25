Education and trade highlight how US-China ties continue amid geopolitical disputes: Forbes China Forum





Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping set to use G20 meeting later this year to meet … [+] in person, suggests Henry Wang, president of the Center for China and Globalization.

GCC

The continued high levels of trade between the United States and China and the return to pre-pandemic visa issuance levels for Chinese students visiting the United States underscore how the two countries are working together on a A time of heightened geopolitical conflicts between them, the chairman of one of the mainland’s leading think tanks said Thursday at the US-China business forum hosted by Forbes China. There are many ways we can work together, including tackling climate change and building infrastructure in countries other than the United States and China, as well as in education and commerce, Henry said. Wang, founder and president of the Center for China and Globalization, headquartered in Beijing. We shouldn’t go our separate ways, Wang said. We shouldn’t project ourselves as (being in) a cold war or even a technology war, he said. We have a lot of other things to work on. The differences on geopolitical issues were clearly evident in a speech delivered today in Singapore by US Vice President Kamala Harris. We know Beijing continues to coerce, intimidate and claim the vast majority of the South China Sea, Harris said, according to an Associated Press report. Beijing’s actions continue to undermine the rules-based order and threaten the sovereignty of nations. The third annual US-China Business Forum was held online under the theme Rebuilding Momentum. The hoped-for progress on the U.S.-China deals may have been affected by changes in key U.S. positions after the Biden administration took office earlier this year, Wang said. Biden only appointed career diplomat Nicholas Burns to fill the vacant U.S. ambassador to China, which opened last year, last week. I can understand that (Biden) has a lot of concerns nationwide, Wang said. However, he continued, the world cannot wait for the United States and China to work together. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Wang suggested that the United States remove import taxes unilaterally imposed under Trump, in favor of a multilateral solution at the World Trade Organization. Let’s revitalize the WTO, he said, noting a ministerial-level conference scheduled there in November. A broad global deal this year on minimum corporate taxation, backed by both the United States and China, also suggests a path to another economic collaboration, Wang said. Wang also suggested that Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping take advantage of a G20 meeting later this year to meet in person, and that the United States, Europe and China organize a three-way meeting to try to find more areas of consensus between them. Educational exchanges resumed this summer. Data from the US State Department shows Washington began to seriously increase visa approvals for Chinese students in May, with the latest numbers of F1 visas being the most common type of student visa reaching levels similar to those granted before. the Covid-19 outbreak in late 2019, the South China Morning Post reported today. US Vice President Kamala Harris today welcomes her departure from Singapore for Vietnam. (Evelyne … [+] Hockstein / Pool photo via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Other speakers at the Thursday forum (in alphabetical order): Craig Allen, President of the US-China Business Council, Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX, Ken Jarrett, Senior Advisor at Albright Stonebridge Group, Mark Lasry, President of Avenue Capital Group, Dr Bob Li, Medical Ambassador to China and Asia-Pacific, Sloan Kettering Memorial Cancer Center, Stella Li, BYD Executive Vice President, James Mi, Forbes Midas List Fellow and Lightspeed China Managing Partner, Dominic Ng , President, Chairman and CEO, East West Bank, Laura Silver, Senior Researcher, Pew Research Group, George Wang, Vice President, Zhonglu Group. See related articles: U.S. Businesses in China Facing Greater Politics Intrusion: Forbes China Forum Seven months later, Biden’s uncertainty over Chinese policy hurts US businesses China poised to play bigger role in global entertainment industry: IMAX CEO @rflannerychina

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/russellflannery/2021/08/24/education-trade-underscore-how-us-china-ties-continue-amid-geopolitical-disputes-forbes-china-forum/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos